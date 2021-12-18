Sweetcorn and spring onion fritters
- Serves 4
- A little tricky
These fritters are a quick and easy vegan meal option that's popular with both kids and adults – they're sure to become a firm family favourite! Whip up a batch this Veganuary.
If you’re looking for an easy lunch option, or some healthy snacks for the whole family this Veganuary, you can’t go wrong with these vegan fritters. Fritters are loved by everyone: add the magic ingredient of sweetcorn and you have a healthy kids’ snacks that doesn’t require the caveat of cheese. Batch cook and enjoy later as a quick lunch with a salad or eat them cold on the go. They’re also really easy to adapt using whatever veg you have to hand; just make sure the vegetables are small or finely chopped. Give the grown-up version even more flavour by adding finely sliced fresh chilli or coriander.
Ingredients
- Can of sweetcorn 340g/11½oz, drained
- Liquid from a can of chickpeas 400g/14oz can
- Bunch of spring onions trimmed and finely chopped
- Flaxseeds 1 tbsp, Mixed with 1 tbsp water
- Wholemeal plain flour 2 tbsp
- Vegetable oil 1–2 tbsp
- Salt and ground black pepper
Method
Step 1
Put all the ingredients except the oil in a bowl and mix well until combined. If the mixture is too thin, stir in a little more flour and if it is too thick, add a little water to loosen it. It should just drop off the spoon.
Step 2
Heat a drizzle of the oil in a heavy non-stick frying pan. When it is hot, put a large dollop of the mixture in the pan (for a perfect round, sit a metal pastry cutter in the pan and spoon the mixture into that) and cook for 3–4 minutes or until the underside is beginning to turn golden. If using, carefully remove the cutter, then flip over the fritter using a large spatula.
Step 3
Cook the other side for a further few minutes, until it is golden brown. Remove to a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain, and keep warm. Depending on the size of your pan, you may be able to fry several fritters at once, which will cut down on the cooking time.
Step 4
Continue cooking the rest of the mixture in the same way, adding a little more oil as you need it. Stack the fritters and serve hot or cold.
From Vegan Kids by Heather Whinney, published by Lorenz Books at £15.