Sweetcorn and spring onion fritters

If you’re looking for an easy lunch option, or some healthy snacks for the whole family this Veganuary, you can’t go wrong with these vegan fritters. Fritters are loved by everyone: add the magic ingredient of sweetcorn and you have a healthy kids’ snacks that doesn’t require the caveat of cheese. Batch cook and enjoy later as a quick lunch with a salad or eat them cold on the go. They’re also really easy to adapt using whatever veg you have to hand; just make sure the vegetables are small or finely chopped. Give the grown-up version even more flavour by adding finely sliced fresh chilli or coriander.