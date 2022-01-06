Vegan tofish and chips

Being vegan doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favourite dishes, including the classic British fish and chips. This recipe from Tofoo combines crunchy batter and soft tofu to make a dream team. Serve it up with creamy, or minty peas and chips and it’s sure to satisfy any urges for the real deal — you can even wrap it up in old newspaper for an authentic chippie experience.

This recipe uses large slabs of tofu, but you can also cut the Tofoo into fingers to make crispy goujons for an alternative version. Try adding fresh mint to the peas instead of vegan crème fraîche, or regular crème fraîche for a non-vegan, vegetarian alternative.

Extracted from The Tofoo Cookbook by The Tofoo Co. (Ebury Press, £16.99).