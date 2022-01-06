Vegan tofish and chips
- Serves 4
- Easy
Traditional British fish and chips is undeniably a nationwide favourite, but that doesn't mean that vegans or vegetarians have to miss out on this institutionalised dish. This recipe from Tofoo will easily satisfy your cravings for the British staple.
Being vegan doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favourite dishes, including the classic British fish and chips. This recipe from Tofoo combines crunchy batter and soft tofu to make a dream team. Serve it up with creamy, or minty peas and chips and it’s sure to satisfy any urges for the real deal — you can even wrap it up in old newspaper for an authentic chippie experience.
This recipe uses large slabs of tofu, but you can also cut the Tofoo into fingers to make crispy goujons for an alternative version. Try adding fresh mint to the peas instead of vegan crème fraîche, or regular crème fraîche for a non-vegan, vegetarian alternative.
Extracted from The Tofoo Cookbook by The Tofoo Co. (Ebury Press, £16.99).
Ingredients
For the Tofish
- Naked Tofoo 250g, drained, dried and cut into 4 slabs
- Plain flour 1 tbsp, seasoned with salt and pepper
- Self-raising flour 100g
- Dried seaweed 1 tsp, crumbled (optional)
- Ale 100ml
- Vegetable oil for deep-frying
- Lemon wedges to serve
For the peas
- Frozen peas 300g
- Vegan crème fraîche 3 tbsp
For the chips
- Potatoes, such as King Edward 800g, peeled and cut into 1cm-wide chips
- Olive oil 4 tbsp
Method
-
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F/gas mark 6.
-
Step 2
Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil and cook the potato chips for 5 minutes. Drain the potatoes and dry really well with kitchen paper. Toss in 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Spread out over a non-stick baking tray and cook in the oven for 30 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
-
Step 3
Meanwhile, cook the peas in a pan of boiling water for 5 minutes, drain well and tip into a food processor with the crème fraîche. Blitz until well combined. Alternatively, mash them together with a fork. Return to the pan and set aside.
-
Step 4
Pat the Tofoo once more with kitchen paper until very dry. Dust with the seasoned plain flour. Mix together the self-raising flour and seaweed, if using, then slowly whisk in the ale. Whisk until the batter is smooth and creamy.
-
Step 5
Heat about 8cm of oil in a saucepan pan to 180°C. (If you do not have a thermometer, add a square of bread to the oil, if it sizzles the oil is ready.) Take a piece of Tofoo and dip it in the batter to coat evenly, then carefully lower into the hot oil and cook for 2–3 minutes until golden and crispy. Repeat with the remaining three pieces.
-
Step 6
Gently reheat the peas.
-
Step 7
Serve the battered Tofish with chips and a spoonful of peas, and don’t forget the lemon wedge for a squeeze of sharpness.
Photography by Joff Lee