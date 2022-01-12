Accessibility Links

  5. Beet bourguignon by Tom Hunt
  • Serves 4-6
  • Easy

Warm up with this comforting alternative to beef bourguignon, made with seasonal sweet beetroot, red wine and winter veg.

Bowl of beet bourguignon with sprig of dill to garnish

Rich and satisfying, this recipe for Beet Bourguignon from chef Tom Hunt is the perfect dish to warm up with on a cold winter’s evening – and makes the most of what’s in season. If you’re trying to eat less meat, it’s a satisfying alternative to a chunky beef stew, and very easy to cook.

Ingredients

  • Onions 350g, sliced
  • Mushrooms 450g, halved
  • Beetroots 400g, cut into wedges
  • Carrots 150g, cut into chunks
  • New potatoes 600g, left whole
  • Garlic cloves 2
  • Thyme sprigs 6
  • Bay leaves 3
  • Tomato puree 2 tbsp
  • Marmite 1 tbsp
  • Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp
  • Red wine 500ml
  • Water 250ml

Method

  • Step 1

    Heat a heavy based pot over a medium heat with a good glug of oil. Add all the vegetables, garlic and herbs and sauté for five minutes.

  • Step 2

    Next, add the tomato purée, yeast extract, Worcestershire sauce, red wine and water. Place a lid on top, and bring to the boil.

  • Step 3

    Turn the heat down to low, and gently simmer for 45 minutes. If you have the beetroot leaves, shred them and stir through just before serving.

  • Step 4

    Serve with warm crusty bread.

Authors

Eco chef Tom Hunt

Tom Hunt

Tom Hunt is an award-winning eco-chef, writer and climate campaigner. His Bristol restaurant Poco has won numerous awards, including Best Ethical Restaurant at the Observer Food Monthly Awards. He is the author of two recipe books: Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet, and The Natural Cook.

