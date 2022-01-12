Beet bourguignon by Tom Hunt
- Serves 4-6
- Easy
Warm up with this comforting alternative to beef bourguignon, made with seasonal sweet beetroot, red wine and winter veg.
Rich and satisfying, this recipe for Beet Bourguignon from chef Tom Hunt is the perfect dish to warm up with on a cold winter’s evening – and makes the most of what’s in season. If you’re trying to eat less meat, it’s a satisfying alternative to a chunky beef stew, and very easy to cook.
Ingredients
- Onions 350g, sliced
- Mushrooms 450g, halved
- Beetroots 400g, cut into wedges
- Carrots 150g, cut into chunks
- New potatoes 600g, left whole
- Garlic cloves 2
- Thyme sprigs 6
- Bay leaves 3
- Tomato puree 2 tbsp
- Marmite 1 tbsp
- Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp
- Red wine 500ml
- Water 250ml
Method
Step 1
Heat a heavy based pot over a medium heat with a good glug of oil. Add all the vegetables, garlic and herbs and sauté for five minutes.
Step 2
Next, add the tomato purée, yeast extract, Worcestershire sauce, red wine and water. Place a lid on top, and bring to the boil.
Step 3
Turn the heat down to low, and gently simmer for 45 minutes. If you have the beetroot leaves, shred them and stir through just before serving.
Step 4
Serve with warm crusty bread.
