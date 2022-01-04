All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.
Swede and coconut daal
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- A gloss of olive or coconut oil
- 210g Swede, carrot or squash, finely diced
- 2 Bay leaves
- 1 Whole red chilli
- A cinnamon stick
- 280g Red lentils or yellow split peas
- 1 Onion, rinsed and finely diced, or 6 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1tbsp Ginger, freshly grated
- 2tsp Cumin seeds
- 1tsp Ground coriander
- 350ml Coconut milk
- 1l Water
- Zest and juice of lime or lemon
- A handful of dessicated coconut and/or almonds, toasted
- A large handful of fresh coriander
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
- STEP 1
Gloss a large hot pan with a little oil. Add your diced swede, carrot or squash. Season. Sizzle till just softened and starting to colour a bit.
- STEP 2
Add the bay leaves, chilli and cinnamon stick. Swirl in the lentils, onion or garlic, ginger, cumin and coriander. Pour in the coconut milk and water. Pop a lid on.
- STEP 3
Simmer for 45 mins or till all the liquid is absorbed into the lentils. Give it a good stir every 10 mins or so. Trickle in a little more water as and when needed.
- STEP 4
Taste. Whip in more spices if you like. Season with salt and pepper. Finish with a hit of lime or lemon zest and a squeeze of juice, toasted coconut and/or almonds, and fresh coriander. Serve with rice, fried onions and naan bread.