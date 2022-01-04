All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Swede and coconut daal

Daal makes a great winter warmer and this recipe is cosier than a pair of woolly slippers and tastes miles better, too.

Published: January 4th, 2022 at 12:40 pm
  • Easy
  • Serves 4
If you’re going vegan this Veganuary, you won’t regret giving this winter daal dish a try. Although daal is a traditional Indian dish, this Anglicised version puts local seasonal veg at centre stage, meaning that you can keep your main ingredients nice and local, cutting down the air miles, while making the most of a dish that’s hearty and packed with nutrition. Serve it for lunch with rice, fried onions and naan bread, and it’s guaranteed to keep you going for the rest of the day.

This recipe is extracted from How to Eat Brilliantly Every Day by Abel and Cole (Ebury Press, £18.99).

Ingredients

  • A gloss of olive or coconut oil
  • 210g Swede, carrot or squash, finely diced
  • 2 Bay leaves
  • 1 Whole red chilli
  • A cinnamon stick
  • 280g Red lentils or yellow split peas
  • 1 Onion, rinsed and finely diced, or 6 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1tbsp Ginger, freshly grated
  • 2tsp Cumin seeds
  • 1tsp Ground coriander
  • 350ml Coconut milk
  • 1l Water
  • Zest and juice of lime or lemon
  • A handful of dessicated coconut and/or almonds, toasted
  • A large handful of fresh coriander
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

  • STEP 1

    Gloss a large hot pan with a little oil. Add your diced swede, carrot or squash. Season. Sizzle till just softened and starting to colour a bit.

  • STEP 2

    Add the bay leaves, chilli and cinnamon stick. Swirl in the lentils, onion or garlic, ginger, cumin and coriander. Pour in the coconut milk and water. Pop a lid on.

  • STEP 3

    Simmer for 45 mins or till all the liquid is absorbed into the lentils. Give it a good stir every 10 mins or so. Trickle in a little more water as and when needed.

  • STEP 4

    Taste. Whip in more spices if you like. Season with salt and pepper. Finish with a hit of lime or lemon zest and a squeeze of juice, toasted coconut and/or almonds, and fresh coriander. Serve with rice, fried onions and naan bread.

How to Eat Brilliantly Every Day cookbook
