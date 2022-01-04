Sweetcorn and spring onion fritters
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- A little tricky
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 340g Can of sweetcorn
- 400g Liquid from a can of chickpeas
- Bunch of spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped
- 1tbsp Flaxseeds, mixed with 1 tbsp water
- 2tbsp Wholemeal plain flour
- 1-2tbsp Vegetable oil
- Salt and ground black pepper
Method
- STEP 1
Put all the ingredients except the oil in a bowl and mix well until combined. If the mixture is too thin, stir in a little more flour and if it is too thick, add a little water to loosen it. It should just drop off the spoon.
- STEP 2
Heat a drizzle of the oil in a heavy non-stick frying pan. When it is hot, put a large dollop of the mixture in the pan (for a perfect round, sit a metal pastry cutter in the pan and spoon the mixture into that) and cook for 3–4 minutes or until the underside is beginning to turn golden. If using, carefully remove the cutter, then flip over the fritter using a large spatula.
- STEP 3
Cook the other side for a further few minutes, until it is golden brown. Remove to a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain, and keep warm. Depending on the size of your pan, you may be able to fry several fritters at once, which will cut down on the cooking time.
- STEP 4
Continue cooking the rest of the mixture in the same way, adding a little more oil as you need it. Stack the fritters and serve hot or cold.