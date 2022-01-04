Sweetcorn and spring onion fritters

These fritters are a quick and easy vegan meal option that's popular with both kids and adults – they're sure to become a firm family favourite! Whip up a batch this Veganuary.

Sweetcorn fritters from Vegan Kids
Published: January 4th, 2022 at 12:20 pm
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
  • A little tricky
  • Serves 4
Advertisement

If you're looking for an easy lunch option, or some healthy snacks for the whole family this Veganuary, you can't go wrong with these vegan fritters. Fritters are loved by everyone: add the magic ingredient of sweetcorn and you have a healthy kids’ snacks that doesn't require the caveat of cheese. Batch cook and enjoy later as a quick lunch with a salad or eat them cold on the go. They’re also really easy to adapt using whatever veg you have to hand; just make sure the vegetables are small or finely chopped. Give the grown-up version even more flavour by adding finely sliced fresh chilli or coriander.

Ingredients

  • 340g Can of sweetcorn
  • 400g Liquid from a can of chickpeas
  • Bunch of spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped
  • 1tbsp Flaxseeds, mixed with 1 tbsp water
  • 2tbsp Wholemeal plain flour
  • 1-2tbsp Vegetable oil
  • Salt and ground black pepper

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put all the ingredients except the oil in a bowl and mix well until combined. If the mixture is too thin, stir in a little more flour and if it is too thick, add a little water to loosen it. It should just drop off the spoon.

  • STEP 2

    Heat a drizzle of the oil in a heavy non-stick frying pan. When it is hot, put a large dollop of the mixture in the pan (for a perfect round, sit a metal pastry cutter in the pan and spoon the mixture into that) and cook for 3–4 minutes or until the underside is beginning to turn golden. If using, carefully remove the cutter, then flip over the fritter using a large spatula.

  • STEP 3

    Cook the other side for a further few minutes, until it is golden brown. Remove to a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain, and keep warm. Depending on the size of your pan, you may be able to fry several fritters at once, which will cut down on the cooking time.

  • STEP 4

    Continue cooking the rest of the mixture in the same way, adding a little more oil as you need it. Stack the fritters and serve hot or cold.

Vegan Kids by Heather Whinney

From Vegan Kids by Heather Whinney, published by Lorenz Books at £15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content