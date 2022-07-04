Charred corn with spiced butter
This simple vegetarian recipe from fire pit chefs James and Adam Thomas is perfect for a camping trip.
Cooking on an open fire is one of life’s greatest joys – and it’s simple, too, according to fire pit chefs James and Adam Thomas of the Pit Kitchen.
The Thomas brothers believe that cooking over embers brings ultimate flavour to your food, whether you’re a meat-eater, vegetarian or vegan. And simple is always better; use the best-quality ingredients you can find in your local area and you can’t go wrong.
Never cooked on open flames before? Learn more about open-fire cooking before trying this simple corn on the cob recipe.
Ingredients
- Corn on the cobs with husks removed 8
For the spiced butter
- Salted butter, softened 125g
- Capers, chopped 5g
- Thyme, leaves picked 1 sprig
- Tomato ketchup 8g
- Marmite (optional) ½ tsp
- Soy sauce 1 tsp
- Dijon mustard 1 tsp
- Garlic, chopped 5g
- Shallot, chopped 40g
- Curry powder 1 tsp
- Ground cumin 1 tsp
- Black pepper ½ tsp
- Sweet paprika 1 tsp
- Lemon juice 20ml
- Zest of orange Half
- Zest of lemon Half
- Olive oil 30ml
- Salt To taste
Method
Step 1
Blend all ingredients bar butter to a coarse paste, fold in butter and pulse to finish. Season with salt to taste.
Step 2
Cook cobs directly on the campfire or on a grill just above the flames, turning regularly. This should take around 5 mins, a bit of char is always a good thing.
This recipe was created by James and Adam Thomas of the Pit Kitchen