Charred corn with spiced butter

Cooking on an open fire is one of life’s greatest joys – and it’s simple, too, according to fire pit chefs James and Adam Thomas of the Pit Kitchen.

The Thomas brothers believe that cooking over embers brings ultimate flavour to your food, whether you’re a meat-eater, vegetarian or vegan. And simple is always better; use the best-quality ingredients you can find in your local area and you can’t go wrong.

Never cooked on open flames before? Learn more about open-fire cooking before trying this simple corn on the cob recipe.