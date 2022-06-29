  1. Home
Courgette loaf

This tasty loaf is the perfect way to use up your glut of summer courgettes.

My mother-in-law over in New Zealand gave me this recipe, and it’s a cracker! Mary makes masses of these cakes when she has a glut of courgettes, freezing them to ensure she has enough, ready-made, for a good few months. It defrosts beautifully. Mary serves her courgette loaf thickly buttered, with a cup of tea.

Ingredients

  • Courgette, grated 220g , 1 medium sized courgette
  • Caster sugar 250g
  • Sunflower oil 225ml
  • Eggs, beaten 3
  • Vanilla pod, scraped of seeds, or use 1tsp of vanilla essence 1
  • Self-raising flour 330g
  • Cinnamon powder 1 tsp
  • Baking soda 1 tsp
  • Salt Pinch
  • Raisins, or chopped dates 60g

Method

    Preheat the oven to 160o.

    Line a 900g loaf tin with greaseproof paper.

    In a mixing bowl, beat together the grated courgette, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla.

    Sift the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt into the mixture and stir to combine. Add the raisins and pour the cake mix into the prepared tin.

    Bake in the hot oven for around 45 minutes, or until a skewer comes clean when inserted into the centre of the cake. Cover with a square of foil if the top of the cake begins to brown too much.

    Remove from the oven and cool in the tin before turning out. Stored in an airtight container, the cake should last well for up to 3–4 days.

Claire Thomson

Claire Thomson is a chef and food writer, and almost always in the kitchen.

