Courgette loaf
- Easy
This tasty loaf is the perfect way to use up your glut of summer courgettes.
Published:
My mother-in-law over in New Zealand gave me this recipe, and it’s a cracker! Mary makes masses of these cakes when she has a glut of courgettes, freezing them to ensure she has enough, ready-made, for a good few months. It defrosts beautifully. Mary serves her courgette loaf thickly buttered, with a cup of tea.
Ingredients
- Courgette, grated 220g , 1 medium sized courgette
- Caster sugar 250g
- Sunflower oil 225ml
- Eggs, beaten 3
- Vanilla pod, scraped of seeds, or use 1tsp of vanilla essence 1
- Self-raising flour 330g
- Cinnamon powder 1 tsp
- Baking soda 1 tsp
- Salt Pinch
- Raisins, or chopped dates 60g
Method
-
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 160o.
-
Step 2
Line a 900g loaf tin with greaseproof paper.
-
Step 3
In a mixing bowl, beat together the grated courgette, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla.
-
Step 4
Sift the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt into the mixture and stir to combine. Add the raisins and pour the cake mix into the prepared tin.
-
Step 5
Bake in the hot oven for around 45 minutes, or until a skewer comes clean when inserted into the centre of the cake. Cover with a square of foil if the top of the cake begins to brown too much.
-
Step 6
Remove from the oven and cool in the tin before turning out. Stored in an airtight container, the cake should last well for up to 3–4 days.