Easy pancakes
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Easy
- Makes 12 pancakes
Ingredients
- 110g Plain flour
- 2 Large eggs
- 200ml Milk
- 50ml Water
- A pinch of salt
- A large knob of butter
Method
- STEP 1
Mix salt, flour and eggs with a spoon until roughly combined. Whisk, adding milk and water slowly until mixture is consistency of emulsion. (Ideally) leave for an hour to settle.
- STEP 2
Melt butter and add a tea spoon of veg oil. Use kitchen paper to smear a thin layer across frying pan. Get the pan really hot and add a small ladle of pancake mixture – swill around to coat bottom of pan.
- STEP 3
After 30 seconds of so, lift the edge with a slice or palette knife. If golden, flip and cook the other side for a few seconds. Add filling.
- STEP 4
From classic combinations to savoury sensations, here are a few ideas for what to put in your pancakes.
Sweet pancakes:
- Cream and golden syrup. Sickeningly delicious.
- Maple syrup, whipped cream, roasted chopped pecans and apples, pan-fried in butter.
- Golden syrup, crème fraiche, orange zest and orange segments.
- Keep it simple, so just lemon and sugar
- Jam
- Banana and melted chocolate or chocolate spread
- Greek yoghurt and fresh berries
Savoury
- Baked beans, ham and cheese
- Spinach – try blending into the mixture and add cream cheese as your filling
- Roasted butternut squash, hummous and sesame seeds
- Creme fraîche, watercress and smoked salmon
- Cream cheese and peanut butter
- Mushy peas and cheddar cheese – an old Yorkshire favourite!