If you’re making this gorgeous salad for a picnic, try to bring it together at the last minute, as it’ll always taste better if it’s escaped the icy clasp of the fridge.

If you cook the main ingredients about an hour or so before you leave, by the time you reach your destination, everything will be nice and cool, at which point you can finish the salad with the eggs, a scattering of fresh herbs and the remaining dressing.