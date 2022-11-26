Late spring salad
- Easy
Ingredients
- 4–6 eggs, at room temperature
- 750g (1lb 10oz) small–medium new potatoes, scrubbed
- 12 asparagus spears
- A bunch of spring onions (scallions), thinly sliced
- A few handfuls of soft herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley, chives, chervil or basil
For the dressing
- 2 teaspoons Dijon or English mustard
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon runny honey
- 1 garlic clove, bashed
- Sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Method
- STEP 1
First, make the dressing. Put all the ingredients in a small jug, season with salt and pepper, and whisk until thoroughly combined. Set aside.
- STEP 2
To cook the eggs, bring a medium pan of water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs to the water, bring it back to a boil and cook for 6½ minutes. Drain the eggs, then run them under a cold tap for a minute or so, to stop them cooking. Peel the eggs and set them aside.
- STEP 3
Place the potatoes in a large pan. Cover generously with cold, salted water, set over a high heat and bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes for 8–15 minutes (cooking time will vary according to the variety and freshness of the potatoes), until tender. A couple of minutes before they’re ready, snap the woody ends from the asparagus and add the spears to the water. Make sure they are submerged so they cook evenly. After 2 minutes, drain the potatoes and asparagus in a colander, and then carefully return them to the pan.
- STEP 4
Add the spring onions (scallions) and spoon over half the dressing, season with some salt and pepper, gently combine and leave to cool.
- STEP 5
Cut the eggs in half with a sharp knife. Arrange the potatoes and asparagus on a serving plate or in a picnic-friendly alternative (I used the lid of a biscuit tin). Nestle in the eggs, roughly tear the herbs (there’s no need to chop them – just remove the coarser stems) and scatter them over. Trickle over the remaining dressing before serving.