Tomato and cheddar cheese cobbler

In a large ovenproof frying pan, cook the shallots and garlic in the butter over a moderate heat for three to four minutes to soften. Add the tomatoes, mixing well to coat. Cover and cook for about three minutes to soften a little. Uncover and continue to cook for two to three minutes, until the tomatoes have released some of their juices. Add the thyme and sour cream, and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove from the heat and keep to one side.