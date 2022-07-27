Tomato and cheddar cheese cobbler
- A little tricky
Use up some of those fresh summer tomatoes with this easy recipe to make a crisp, golden cobbler

August is tomato season. And while many of us are happy slicing and adding tomatoes into salads and sandwiches all summer long, there comes a point when you might want to turn the oven on. Heat transforms fresh tomatoes into something sensational.
Add a cobbler topping, a scone by any other name, and now you’re really talking. Drop the cobbler in haphazardly, allowing the juicy, molten tomatoes to peep through, the cobbler turning all crisp and golden. Contrast is everything when it comes to a good cobbler.
Ingredients
- Large shallots, or use one small onion, peeled and thinly sliced 2
- Cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped 2
- Butter 30g
- Tomatoes, sliced 2cm thick 800g
- Fresh thyme leaves, or use 3 fresh sage leaves 1
- Sour cream, or use crème fraiche 150g
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Self-raising flour 180g
- Butter, cold and diced 120g
- Cheddar, coarsely grated 100g
- Milk 60ml
- Medium eggs, beaten 3
- Dijon mustard 1 tbsp
Method
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Step 2
In a large ovenproof frying pan, cook the shallots and garlic in the butter over a moderate heat for three to four minutes to soften. Add the tomatoes, mixing well to coat. Cover and cook for about three minutes to soften a little. Uncover and continue to cook for two to three minutes, until the tomatoes have released some of their juices. Add the thyme and sour cream, and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove from the heat and keep to one side.
Step 3
It’s now time to make the cobbler topping. In a food processor, pulse the flour and butter together, enough to form fine breadcrumbs. Alternatively, you can use your fingers to mix the flour into the butter. Add the cheese and pulse briefly. Tip the mix out into
a bowl and make a well in the centre.
Step 4
In a mixing jug, add the milk, eggs and mustard and beat to combine. Add the wet ingredients to the dry in the bowl, stirring swiftly to combine. Don’t overmix it, as this will toughen the cobbler topping.
-
Step 5
With a dessertspoon, drop spoons of the batter on to the tomatoes in the pan. Random is good; leave a few gaps.
-
Step 6
Bake in the oven for 35 minutes until the cobbler topping is crisp and golden and the tomatoes are bubbling beneath. Remove from the oven and serve immediately – add some more mustard for extra flavour.