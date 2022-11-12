If you have children, you might like to have a go at this recipe. It’s my take on garlic bread, but it begins in the woods with a basket.

Wild garlic grows in the spring and is easy to identify. In fact, you’ll probably smell it before you see it.

Give the kids their own little knife so they can cut a bunch of leaves. Then, get them to help you get the fire going and make the dough. This is more than cooking – this is an experience your children will remember and want to do again and again.