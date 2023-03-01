This recipe should appeal to those of you with a passion for fish cookery and the occasional woodland forage. Make using air-dried ham, which we use regularly at River Cottage, or you could try free-range or organic bacon.

Gather the pungent leaves of wild garlic to make this pan fried pollock with wild garlic for a seasonal twist on hearty and fresh dish. Wild garlic can be eaten raw or cooked and added to pasta, tarts, salads, sandwiches or soups. Leaves appear in March and the flowers tend to emerge from April to June. Both are edible and can add a potent garlic punch to salads and sandwiches.

See our wild garlic guide for more information on foraging responsibly and other facts.

This recipe is the perfect accompaniment to this grilled new-potato salad recipe.