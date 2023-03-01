Pan fried pollock with ham and wild garlic
- A little tricky
- Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 x 150g each Pollock fillets, keep the skin on
- 4 Thin slices of air-dried ham
- 1 small bunch of wild garlic leaves
- 15g Butter
- 1tbsp Olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- STEP 1
Heat a medium sized nonstick pan over a medium-high heat. Add the butter and oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper. When the butter is bubbling, add the fish, skin-side down. After a minute or so, tear the ham into pieces and fry for a minute or two, moving it around the fish as it sizzles. Now roughly chop the garlic leaves and add these, too.
- STEP 2
They will wilt in the buttery juices quite quickly. Use a spatula to turn the fish and cook for one more minute on the other side, or until it is just cooked through. You can tell that it’s ready by pushing a knife into the thickest part of the fillet and making sure the fish flakes apart.
- STEP 3
Bring the fish to the table with some early new potatoes, a good salad and some fresh bread.