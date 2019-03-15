G is for Gardening and Growing: mindfulness in nature

How is gardening good for your physical and mental health?

The simple process of tilling soil, creating fertile beds for flowers and vegetables, is deeply satisfying.

The repetitive manual labour keeps the mind focused on the present – and also frees it to be creative or to work out problems against a backdrop of rhythmic weeding and digging.

G is for Gardening ©Lynn Hatzius

The magic of planting seeds and nurturing them as they sprout and grow can result in a huge sense of achievement, even if some are lost to pests or drought.

Few things generate a greater sense of wellbeing than sitting beside your own productive veg patch or cottage garden in high summer.