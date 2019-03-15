G is for Gardening and Growing: mindfulness in nature
The repetitive manual labour of tending to your garden keeps the mind focused on the present, in turn improving wellbeing
How is gardening good for your physical and mental health?
The simple process of tilling soil, creating fertile beds for flowers and vegetables, is deeply satisfying.
The repetitive manual labour keeps the mind focused on the present – and also frees it to be creative or to work out problems against a backdrop of rhythmic weeding and digging.
The magic of planting seeds and nurturing them as they sprout and grow can result in a huge sense of achievement, even if some are lost to pests or drought.
Few things generate a greater sense of wellbeing than sitting beside your own productive veg patch or cottage garden in high summer.
How to garden mindfully and find your inner calm
Mindful gardening can have real benefits for your physical and mental health – find out how to bring mindfulness into your hobby.
When life feels like it’s getting on top of you, spending time in a quiet garden can really help you regain your inner balance and perspective.
By its very nature, gardening forces you to slow down. It’s not something that you can rush or do in a hurry and it gives you the chance to be mindful.