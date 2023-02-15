How to make birdseed ornaments

Do your bit for nature and entice more wild birds to your garden by offering food, water and shelter. Providing different types of foods will attract a variety of bird species to your garden and is important to do when food is scarce in the winter months.

Most gardens will attract blue and great tits, robins, sparrows, finches and blackbirds. It can take a bit of time before your feeders are discovered by wild birds, but once they have it is likely they will return regularly. A water source can also be invaluable to the health of garden birds, particularly during a heatwave.

This easy step by step guide explains how to make attractive birdseed ornaments to hang in your garden, balcony or patio. Before you start make sure you have your twine and scissors ready and either a hollowed-out orange or some biscuit cutters.

All images: Annie Sanderson

Learn how to identify garden birds in our handy guide.