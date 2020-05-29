How to help wildlife during a summer heatwave

Hedgehogs don’t sunbathe!

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society has issued a plea for people to keep an eye out for hedgehogs in need of help.

Hedgehogs are nocturnal so should not normally be out in the daylight. There are some exceptions to that rule, for example if a nest has been disturbed and the hedgehog is relocating, or if a busy mum is taking a break from the nest. However, these hedgehogs would be moving quickly ‘with purpose’.

If you find a hedgehog in need of help the Society suggest you use gardening gloves or an old towel to collect the animal, placing it inside a high sided cardboard or plastic box with the towel or an old Tshirt in the bottom for it to hide under. Bring the box indoors away from flies. If the hedgehog isn’t bleeding, offering a warm wrapped hot water bottle is good first aid, but do make sure there is room for it to get off if it gets too warm and ensure the bottle is not allowed to go cold. Offer some meaty cat or dog food and water but don’t force feed it.

Once you’ve done that, call a local hedgehog rescue centre if you know of one, or BHPS on 01584 890 801 for further advice and local contacts.