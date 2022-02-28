Best garden hoses: popular hosepipes, reels and kits for your garden

Taking the time to choose the right hose is important. It could be in your garden for years to come, so something dependable that is suited to your garden, that can also get the job done properly, is hugely beneficial.

Common problems with hoses, like twisting, kinking or leaking, can be avoided with newer models with designs that are able to prevent them. Strong fittings can be used to ensure no water leaks from connectors, and structured piping designs can prevent a hose from twisting and folding. An increasingly popular feature is a hose that can expand, to reach further and provide more coverage.

Best garden hoses to buy in 2022

Hozelock Superhoze 30m Expandable Garden Hose

The Hozelock Superhoze is a handy tool to use if you’re looking to maximise how much space you can cover. The 30m hose is expandable for up to three times its length. The hose’s two independent layers, the natural rubber core and the polyester outer, can glide against each other allowing the hose to extend itself when filling with water. The hose’s leak-proof fittings are a big help in keeping it hassle-free.

Our friends over at Gardener’s World gave the Hozelock Superhoze 4.8/5 stars, praising its durability and describing the hose as lightweight, tangle-free and easy-to-use.

Kärcher CR3.110 Compact Hose Box

The Kärcher hose box is a compact watering station that is suitable for mobile or stationary use. An onboard outlet can stop the water flow when storing it and quick coiling and uncoiling make this a particularly hassle-free and convenient choice.

Designed to be space-saving, the 10m micro hose has an 8mm diameter and it can be neatly tidied away with its accessories in the hose reel. The spray nozzle can be adjusted from hard to soft output, with a shaped handle for improved comfort and usability.

Hozelock Free Standing Fast Reel with 40m Hose

This free-standing hose reel is fully portable and perfect for use in medium to large gardens. The easy-rewind winding handle has automatic layering to ensure that pulling the hose in is quick and hassle-free.

The reel comes with 40m of premium hose and a 2m feeder hose. It’s enclosed in a case and there’s a safety lock to prevent misuse.

Gardena Premium Super Flex

This 20m garden hose from Gardena has a spiral mesh design that can hold a water pressure of up to 35 bar, thanks to what they claim is a pressure-resistant and dimensionally-stable design. For added trust, it’s said to have a Power Grip profile for a strong connection between the hose and the connector. The Super Flex hose can fit any Gardena System parts.

Flexi Hose The Expanding Hose

For a functional option that is also said to be lightweight and flexible, the Flexi Hose Expanding Hose is built to be able to stretch up to 3x its original 15m length. A double latex pipe and solid brass fittings help to ensure it stays leak-free, while the hose is also said to avoid kinking and tangling.

Fitt 15m Heavy Braided NTS Wintech Hose

This heavy hose from Fitt features a ‘No Torsion System’ that is designed to prevent common hose problems like kinks and twists. The 15m hose is made from polyester and PVC and has a diameter of half an inch. Its working temperature is between -20°C and 60°C and it’s said to have anti-algae and anti-UV protection.

Buy now from Screwfix (£23.99).

Wickes Garden Hose Pipe – 15m

Made from PVC in a blue colour, this 15m hose from Wickes has polyester yarn reinforcement for kink resistance. The walls have a thickness of minimum 1.6mm and the hose comes with a 10-year guarantee for added peace of mind.

