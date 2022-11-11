On the Twelfth Night – the last day of Christmas – many of us will be taking down our Christmas trees and leaving them out on the street ready for collection. But did you know these prickly spruces, firs and pines can be used in your garden to help wildlife and save money?

Advertisement

In this guide by BBC Countryfile Magazine, we reveal five great ways that you can use your old Christmas tree in the garden.

Five ways to use your Christmas tree in the garden

Make woodchip mulch

Woodchip mulch helps soil retain moisture and prevent weeds from growing/Credit: Getty

Put your tree through a shredder (you can hire a shredder/chipper or borrow one from a friend), stack the chips at the back of the garden for a few months to rot down, then use them as mulch around trees and shrubs.

Make climbing frames

Grow runner beans up your wigwam/Credit: Getty

To make your garden wigwam, strip the longest, sturdiest branches, store them somewhere dry, then use them in summer to support climbing plants such as beans and hops.

Create a shelter for wildlife

Log piles offer a refuge for wildlife/Credit: Getty

Cut the branches off your Christmas tree then saw the trunk into short lengths. Stack the the branches and logs somewhere in your garden. They are a great refuge for bugs, small rodents and other wildlife.

Make a dead hedge

Make a dead hedge from old trees/Credit: Getty

The branches from your tree (and neighbour’s trees) can be woven between vertical posts to create a wildlife-friendly boundary.

Make a bird feeder

You old tree trunks can be used to make bird feeders/Credit: Getty

Advertisement

To make your bird feeder, cut a length from the trunk of the tree and drill it with 2cm-wide holes. Stuff a suet and bird feed mix into the holes and hang it in a tree.