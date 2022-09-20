The best country Christmas décor for a cosy festive scheme

When the nights start drawing in, there’s nothing better than shutting out the world and getting cosy indoors. The more homely you can make your space, the better - and some rustic festive décor should do the trick.

Rather than opting for minimalist style, bright colours or whacky themes, think traditional, whimsical pieces, characterised by rich red and green tones, natural materials and plenty of warm golden accents.

We’ve scoured the internet to find the very best, high-quality country Christmas décor; these are the items we’ll be adding to our baskets this year. Our list includes everything from animal figures and nature-inspired baubles to bottle-brush trees and real dried fruit garlands. Read on for festive decorating inspiration.

The best country Christmas décor

Lights4Fun Outdoor Reindeer Stag & Doe

Choose a lit faux rattan hare at Cox & Cox (£75.00)

We’ve all seen those glorious lit animal sculptures carefully positioned in people’s front gardens. If you’ve always dreamt of investing in your own, this could be the year to give your home some serious kerb appeal.

In this set, you’ll get a large stag and a smaller doe, lit with a total of 460 warm white LEDs. The stag stands at an impressive 125cm tall, so it’ll certainly make an impact on any front lawn or driveway. And you can add in the baby fawn (sold separately) to expand the family!

Either turn the lights on yourself or use the timer to illuminate the deer for six hours every evening.

The plug comes with metal securing pegs and an 8m clear cable, so it should be easy to create a festive scene without any ugly wires on display.

Driftwood Style Tree

Driftwood Style Tree

A fantastic alternative to flocked tabletop trees, this country Christmas décor piece has rustic, Scandi style. At 61cm in height, it’s a fairly tall decoration, and should draw the eye without overcrowding the space.

The structure is made from paulownia wood designed to look like driftwood, so it’ll bring a calming coastal look with a hand-crafted feel.

The beautiful honey-coloured wood will also add warm tones to your display, helping to create that cosy atmosphere.

Felt Mouse Friends

There aren’t many Christmas decorations as sweet as these little felt mice. Cox & Cox, home of classy festive décor, has a whole army of them in various configurations - perfect for anyone adding a touch of whimsy to their festivities this year.

Our favourites, alongside the three cute sets listed above, include the teacup mice, dancing mice and the dapper magic mouse in his top hat. Try the quirky space mice if you’re after something a little more unusual.

Nkuku Giant Antique Gold Bauble

Nkuku Giant Antique Gold Bauble

With the strapline ‘ethical, eco-friendly and handmade’, Nkuku is our go-to store for rustic, handcrafted homeware - and its Christmas décor collection doesn’t disappoint.

These beautiful oversized glass baubles feature a subtle leaf and flower motif and an antique gold finish - perfect for country-inspired schemes. In line with Nkuku’s sustainable ethos, they’re made from recycled glass, which is crushed, melted and remoulded to reduce waste.

Choose between the small, medium and large baubles or mix and match to create an eclectic look.

Nkuku Ngoni Tree

Nkuku Ngoni Tree

Sometimes, the most beautiful Christmas decorations are the simplest ones, like these brass wire trees. The handmade décor specialist Nkuku has a long history working with wire, and carefully joins and sculpts its products by hand.

Swapping a mini artificial tree for one of these classic conical decorations is an easy and sustainable way to add quirky charm and warm golden accents into your home.

Fill an awkward corner with one of these beautiful trees or cluster them together to create your own mini forest. You could even go one step further by placing twinkly fairy lights inside.

John Lewis Community Garden Pheasant

A pheasant out for a winter stroll is always a pleasing sight, so why not welcome one into your home this Christmas? These delightful figures are fake, of course, but they’ll definitely add some countryside charm to your décor scheme. They’re part of John Lewis’s Community Garden collection, which celebrates all the varied wildlife found in local allotments.

Made with real feathers and finished with dusting of gold glitter, these little characters will add rich brown, amber and golden tones to your décor. Pop them on your hearth or windowsill to give them instant personality. You could even have one strutting underneath your Christmas tree - the possibilities are endless!

Jormaepourri Scented Pine Cone Ring

No list of country Christmas décor would be complete without a dried fruit decoration. Not only does a scented wreath like this look beautiful, but it fills the room with a spicy, warming aroma.

Made from natural materials, this wreath features pine cones, dried oranges and cinnamon sticks. Hang it on doors or in your window to add a touch of rustic style.

If you want to boost the aroma throughout the festive season, just top up the scent with a spritz of Christmas oil.

LED Lights Robin Decoration

LED Lights Robin Decoration

Nothing makes your home look cosier from the outside than twinkling lights in the windows. This sweet robin makes a great addition to any Christmas décor scheme, lighting up your windowsill whilst celebrating the natural world.

The decoration has a warm-toned bronze finish and arrives covered in 20 warm white LEDs. You’ll need three AAA batteries to get it started, and then it’ll automatically turn on and off every day, thanks to its in-built timer.

Wicker Christmas Tree Skirt

Country Christmas décor is all about natural materials, so this woven tree skirt will look right at home in rustic design schemes. Creating the illusion of a wicker basket, it sits around the base of your Christmas tree to hide any unsightly legs and cables. This one has a 50cm-wide base and should fit most Christmas trees, real or fake, up to seven feet tall.

It’ll also complement any wicker storage baskets you’ve got; to create a cohesive, cosy theme, why not invest in a new log basket for your fireside? Garden Trading has a particularly beautiful selection.

Christmas Tree Pack

Christmas Tree Pack

Few festive sights are as beautiful or calming as a snow-dusted forest. With these tasteful bottle-brush decorations, you can bring the outside in and create your own mini woodland on your mantelpiece or sideboard.

In this pack, you’ll get one 8.5cm-tall tree and two 6.5cm decorations, which you can arrange on their own, or surrounded by twinkling fairy lights and other festive figures.