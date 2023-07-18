It's been a year since wild bison were reintroduced to the UK, and the results have been nothing short of amazing. The three female bison who arrived in July 2022 have quickly adapted to their new home in Blean Woods, Kent, and the woodlands have been transformed.

Advertisement

Within weeks, the bison had begun to create corridors through the woodland, allowing light to reach the forest floor. This has led to a surge in plant growth, which has in turn attracted a variety of other wildlife. Dung beetle larvae have also been spotted in the bison droppings, which is a sign that the ecosystem is thriving.

In September, the herd was further boosted by the arrival of a baby bison calf. The birth of the calf was a surprise to everyone, as no one had known that one of the females was pregnant. The news of the birth was met with delight by people all over the world, and even Leonardo DiCaprio shared the story on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

The herd was finally complete on Christmas Day, when a bull bison arrived from Germany. The bull was initially reluctant to leave the trailer due to the cold weather, but he soon began exploring he caught the scent of the females. Over the winter, the herd has bonded and explored their new home.

The bison are helping to restore the natural balance of the woodland, and in doing so are providing a valuable habitat for other wildlife.

To celebrate the anniversary of these magnificent beasts roaming the ancient Canterbury woodland, we have a gallery of the herd and the effect they have had on the landscape.

View the gallery below to enjoy a year of Britain's bison:

Showing item 1 of 27 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Page 16

Page 17

Page 18

Page 19

Page 20

Page 21

Page 22

Page 23

Page 24

Page 25

Page 26

Page 27

Advertisement

Love the woodlands? Check out our guide to Woodland animals: 12 spectacular species to spot, explore the UK's most spectacular bluebell woodland walks, get closer to wildlife with by camping in a magical forest campsite, explore the most magical forests to visit in the UK or discover eight woodland mysteries in winter.