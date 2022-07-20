Search for Britain's biggest 'Hedgehog Street' begins

Members of the public have been invited to join the search for 'Britain's Biggest Hedgehog Street' by connecting as many gardens as possible to help hedgehogs.

Connecting gardens will allow local hedgehogs to roam freely and safely in search of food, mates and materials for nesting. These connections are called 'Hedgehog Highways' and simply involve building a CD-sized gap under fences and walls.

Hedgehog Highway suggest building a CD-sized gap in fences to allow hedgehogs to move from garden to garden/ Credit: Tony and Pam Francis

When gardens have been connected, people are invited to submit entries online. The highest number of linked gardens will be crowned 'Britain's Biggest Hedgehog Street', with prizes including plaques and a hamper.

Hedgehogs were listed as 'vulnerable to extinction' on the Red List for Britain's Mammals in 2020, and a report released earlier this year revealed that hedgehog populations are continuing to decline, with some having experienced losses of up to 75% since the turn of the millennium.

Hedgehog Highway hope that allowing hedgehogs to move freely between gardens will help stop their population decline/ Credit: Joanne Davenport

The People's Trust for Endangered Species has teamed up with The British Hedgehog Preservation Society for the 'Hedgehog Street' nationwide campaign, with this particular project running over the summer holidays until Saturday 10 September.

Submit your entries for Britain's Biggest Hedgehog Street here.

