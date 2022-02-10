Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the one you love

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, you might be thinking about how to spoil your other half. It’s hard to come up with a thoughtful present when you’re against the clock, so we’ve listed some of our favourite romantic gift ideas, including those that are more original than the standard chocolate and flowers – although we’ve also recommended these, too.

Advertisement

Whether your partner goes all in for flowers, fragrances or romantic getaways, we’ve got the gift for them. We’ve even found options for last-minute presents when you’ve only got minutes to spare. Take a look at the best Valentine’s Day gifts to order online below.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas to spoil your special someone

String of Hearts trailing house plant

You don’t have to plump for flowers to make a romantic gesture; plants make wonderful gifts, especially if you put a little thought into the type you buy.

For Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with a String of Hearts plant with its unusually shaped, pink-tinged leaves. As it grows, it’ll trail delicately from shelves and tabletops, and would look lovely in any room. You can even add this plant to outdoor hanging baskets, but be sure to water it regularly and protect it when the weather gets frosty.

Picnic hamper, Fitz English sparkling wine & The Tartan Blanket Co. recycled wool picnic blanket

Often, the best presents are the ones you can use again and again, and a picnic hamper certainly fits the bill. Not only does it make a sweet gift, but it also allows for unlimited picnics in the future – the perfect romantic outing when the weather is fair.

If you want to go all out, why not pair this two-person picnic hamper with some English sparkling wine? This bottle by Fitz is made in Sussex and comes with a smart gift box.

You could even make sure you’re fully kitted out for your first al fresco affair by investing in a new picnic blanket. Using 70% recycled wool and 30% mixed fibres from products headed to landfill, The Tartan Blanket Co. has created this eco-friendly option with a waterproof backing and useful leather handle.

Bloom & Wild flower bouquet

Buy The Blake now from Bloom & Wild (£60.00)

A show-stopping floral display never fails to impress. Bloom & Wild have a huge selection of bouquets available to order online, many of which come with an extra treat like a box of chocolates.

‘The Blake’ is made up of 44 stems, including lilies, tulips and roses in vibrant pink and coral tones. When you get to the checkout, you can add your own special touch with a gift card for no extra charge. The flowers arrive in bud, which burst into colour within two days and last for longer than most shop-bought bouquets. Additionally, the customer service is excellent, which is always reassuring when you’re ordering something as important and timely as online flowers.

Browse more Bloom & Wild bouquets

Coleman Basalt Double Sleeping Bag

It may not be a classic Valentine’s Day gift idea, but a double sleeping bag is a sweet option if you and your partner enjoy camping in the great outdoors. Plus, it’s practical – you can keep each other warm when temperatures drop. What could be more romantic for outdoor lovers than a spontaneous wild camping trip somewhere beautiful?

As for tech specs, this sleeping bag is warm but breathable and comes with all the handy features you’d expect, including anti-odour properties and ZipPlow technology to stop the zip snagging the fabric. It’s easy to pack down into its carry bag, although being a double, you’ll need a car if you’re bringing any other camping equipment.

Stargazing experience for two & name a star

What could be more romantic than a night under the stars? This gift package can make it happen, and takes care of all the practical details. All you have to do is get to the Brecon Beacons Observatory – then, you’ll borrow portable telescopes as expert astronomers help you make sense of the night sky. If you don’t book a spot on Valentine’s Day itself, you can surprise your partner with a gift voucher and personal message to get them excited about your plans.

To make the experience extra special, why not name a star after your significant other as well? You’ll be able to use the Star Finder app to identify it in the sky and hand over a personalised gift certificate. Plus, it’ll be officially recorded in the Star Register.

Hotel Chocolat A Dozen Little Lovebirds

If you’re after a quick and easy Valentine’s Day gift idea, chocolates are a no-brainer. You can rely on Hotel Chocolat to provide high-quality treats like these cute ‘lovebirds’.

In the pack, you’ll get 12 hand-piped chocolates made from natural raspberry-flavoured white chocolate – no artificial colours in sight.

The White Company cashmere bed socks

Buy now from The White Company (£36.00)

Luxury items like high-quality cashmere accessories always make thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts.

The White Company’s 100% cashmere socks come in ivory, camel, blue and pale pink, and you can add a gift box and your own personal message at the checkout. The retailer is also part of The Good Cashmere Standard, so you can rest assured its socks are produced ethically and sustainably.

Floral Street perfume

When it comes to perfume, it can be hard to find eco-friendly, cruelty-free options, but Floral Street has a whole range of sustainably created – and beautifully presented – fragrances available online. Not only are they vegan and anti-cruelty; they’re also handmade in the UK using sustainably sourced ingredients and arrive in refillable and recyclable packaging.

We’ve chosen this fruity Wonderland Peony fragrance, but you can find countless more on the Floral Street website.

Rural beekeeping and craft beer experience for two

Here’s a Valentine’s Day gift you won’t forget in a hurry: a beekeeping experience in a rural Sussex vineyard. The two-hour session begins with a quick introduction to the art of beekeeping, before you get into the protective suit. Then, you’ll have the chance to inspect a hive and handle the frames as part of a group.

Afterwards, it’s off to the tasting room to sample some delicious beer and food, and you can explore the grounds, including the on-site lake and boathouse, before heading home.

Luxury vegan and eco-friendly pamper gift

Buy now from Etsy UK (£24.50+)

Treat your partner to an at-home pampering session with a luxurious gift box like this one. You can choose between two options: bamboo face cloth and botanical bath salts or a selection of tempting toiletries, including pillow mist, body butter and shower steamers.

As an added bonus, this gift selection is vegan and eco-friendly, with additions like shampoo bars and soy wax candles.

National Trust membership

If you and your partner enjoy visiting National Trust sites, a membership would make a magical Valentine’s Day gift.

The joint membership costs £10 per month and will get you free entry at more than 500 different sites, as well as free parking at most National Trust car parks. Added perks include the free handbook and three magazines per year, which will arrive at your door automatically.

Pay by Direct Debit and you’ll even get a £15 gift card to spend in any of the organisation’s shops and cafes.

Love Birds Feeder Plant Stake

Buy now from National Trust (£20.00)

Advertisement

This charming bird feeder is a treat for both your partner and the local wildlife. It comes with a sweet ‘lovebirds’-inspired design – perfect for Valentine’s Day – and has a subtle antique green finish to blend in beautifully with your garden plants and foliage. It’s also nice and sturdy to stand up to the British weather.