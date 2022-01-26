Escape to the British countryside for a romantic break in 2022 with this selection of cosy cottages and hideaways. As of today’s date (26 January 2022) many of these have availability in February, so booking a last-minute trip for Valentine’s Day may be easier than you think.

Whether you’re looking for a cosy shepherd’s hut with a wood-burning stove and nature on your doorstep, or a five-star dog-friendly cottage, these romantic retreats are indulgently furnished with hot tubs, sheepskins and the like – and come complete with thoughtful touches, such as a bottle of local wine, or chocolates to make you feel welcome the moment you arrive.

Be sure to check out our comprehensive walks section to help plan in some spectacular scenery, quirky local history and cosy pubs.

Romantic cottages and cosy hideaways to stay in the UK

Bolotho Barns, Cornwall

Tucked away in the idyllic Cornish countryside, Bolotho Barns features two stylish bolt holes that ooze romance. The five-star, gold-award-winning properties come with all the comforts of a boutique hotel including king-sized sleigh beds and roll top baths. They are also just moments from enchanting creeks and estuaries of the south Cornwall coast, where couples can enjoy out-of-the-way romantic walks. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Dog-friendly Harper’s Cottage is the perfect five-star retreat for couples looking for an escape they can bring their pet along to. This stone cottage has its own private hot tub and is all on one level, with a conservatory with underfloor heating and living room with a slate floor and oak beams.

Up to three four-legged friends can stay here and there’s a large garden and a four-acre field for them to run around in. The moors, the south coast of Looe, Fowey and Polperro as well as the dog-friendly beaches at Seaton and Downderry are all within an easy 25 minute journey and details of the many local pup-friendly pubs are available in the cottage. www.premiercottages.co.uk

The Wee Lodge on Loch Morar, Scottish Highlands

Far away from the world, in a secluded spot in the Scottish Highlands sits The Wee Lodge on Loch Morar, 45 minutes from Glenfinnan. Not only is it the sole rental on site, it’s also blissfully off-grid from mobile signal and wifi – so you are guaranteed peace, quiet and privacy. The Wee Lodge has all the fixtures and fittings needed for a very comfortable stay cuddled up with your beloved, including double bed, heating, fully-equipped kitchen area, en-suite shower room, bedding and towels. Eulogy-inducing views and beautiful loch-side walks complete the experience. www.pitchup.com

Geodesic domes at The Private Hill, North Yorkshire

Spectacular views? Check. Luxury interior? Check. Activities and afternoon tea on site? Check. Time to check in to a geodesic dome at The Private Hill on the edge of the beautiful, pub-speckled Yorkshire Wolds. Enjoy gentle games of croquet, boules or quoits on the lawn before settling down for sunset and stargazing from the comfort of a real bed that even comes with a choice of pillows.

After a day’s exploring this wonderful walking country, the wood-burning stove and a fully-stocked minibar should warm the cockles nicely. There’s an on-site cafe and small shop, plus a number of friendly local pubs within walking distance so you can experience a taste of Yorkshire hospitality. www.pitchup.com

Hayloft Plas Rhosneigr, Anglesey

For those seeking to explore the coastal and inland beauties of Anglesey, this beautifully converted cottage is ideally located in the grounds of Rhosneigr Country Plas. Sitting at the bottom of an avenue of lime trees, the boutique-styled retreat features a glass balustrade bridge, reclaimed wooden wall and a private hot tub in the enclosed garden. www.qualitycottages.co.uk

Dannah Cottages, Derbyshire

Nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside, Honeysuckle Cottage and Heather Cottage are two adults-only retreats with their own Canadian Spa hot tubs in an enclosed garden. Inside the traditional blends seamlessly with the modern, with solid oak floors and beams, handmade super-king sized beds, atmospheric lighting and a bespoke kitchen. With peaceful views down to the village and the countryside beyond, they are perfect for a relaxing romantic stay.

Guests are welcomed with an array of treats from wine chilling in the fridge to chocolate, luxurious bathrobes and homemade bread. Those that choose to venture out have the Peak District National Park and the picturesque town of Kirk Ireton on the doorstep. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Get close to nature and enjoy a taste of hygge heaven on a break in one of Godwick’s Shepherds Huts. The three quirky and rustic huts are tucked into a small glade in rural Norfolk and offer stunning views. Herdwick Hideaway is pet-friendly and each property combines the latest mod cons with oak wooden floors, butler sinks and narrow boat wood burners. There’s also hot running water, a mini fridge, microwave, Nespresso coffee machine and DAB radio plus an en suite shower room and a super comfy double bed. Stargazing fire pit package including cosy blankets, wood and marshmallows are available to hire. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Gorgeous flint cottage, Sam’s Snug comes with its very own heritage blue plaque dedicated to local legend Sam Larner, a herring fisherman and folk singer who lived in the cottage. Sam went to sea when he was eight years old and became one of Britain’s most influential folk singers but didn’t find fame until his 80s.

This delightful two bedroomed property features a double aspect living room with cosy woodburner and a modern kitchen and is ideal for two couples wishing to holiday together. Outside is a pretty and private garden. Two dogs are welcome here and the cottage is just a five minute walk from the glorious golden sands of Winterton beach, which is great for seal spotting. www.wintertoncottages.co.uk

A cosy hideaway in the heart of rural Dorset, this shepherd’s hut sits in its own private garden bordered by a stream in a quiet part of a working farm, 20 minutes from Dorchester. Small enough to be snug, the interior is large enough to house a double bed, separate shower room, kitchen area and a wood-burning stove. Outside is where it really comes into its own though, with not only an outdoor dining set for stargazing and wildlife-spotting, it also has an outdoor bath with hot running water. www.pitchup.com

The Shepherd’s Hut, Cornwall

The delightful Shepherd’s Hut at Boskenna is a romantic hideaway for two offering luxury indulgences in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the Heritage Coast. The spacious hut offers a king-size bed, underfloor heating plus a log burning stove, a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious bathroom with a large drench shower. There is also a secluded private hot tub at the back of the hut that’s perfect for star gazing. The sea is just a few minutes’ walk away and the area offers plenty of coastal walks, moorland trekking and a choice of cosy pubs in pretty coastal villages. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Hay & Hedgerow, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Cosy up in the Shropshire hills this Valentine’s Day at Hay & Hedgerow Glamping . Set on a working farm, with amazing views, yet also within easy reach of many towns and attractions including Ludlow and Ironbridge Gorge, this is a great base for anyone looking to visit the Midlands. Stay in a two-berth shepherds hut which comes with its own kitchen, en-suite and wood burner, with plenty of space to relax, dine and sleep. www.pitchup.com

The Hamlet, Gloucestershire

Brambles in this little hamlet of cottages is a secluded hideaway for two in a spectacular 800-acre setting on the edge of the Cotswolds. It offers panoramic rural views from the outside balcony, which provides the perfect spot for star gazing. Inside there is central heating and a log fire (including logs) plus comfy sofas and a Shaker style kitchen. Guests can relax in the secluded woodland hot tub complete with changing room. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Swallow Barn, Devon

Swallow Barn is a cosy cottage for two set in the heart of the rolling Devonshire countryside. Converted from a grade II listed barn it is furnished farmhouse style with a super king sized bed, exposed beams, stripped floors and a wood-burner that ensures couples keep toasty on chilly evenings. Romantic strolls can be enjoyed from the Barn across the neighbouring estate and there’s plenty of longer walks across nearby Dartmoor. www.premiercottages.co.uk

Castle View Hideaway, Monmouthshire

Tucked away in the seclusion of the Monmouthshire countryside with picturesque views over the Brecon Beacons, this high-end shepherd’s hut is a truly homely location for a couples’ hideaway. This property comes fitted with underfloor heating, a snug double bed, a log burner and an outdoor fire pit for stargazing, allowing lovers to enjoy the gentle pace of rural Wales. www.qualityunearthed.co.uk

Ockeridge Rural Retreats, Worcestershire

The luxury wooden wagons at Ockeridge Rural Retreats in Worcestershire are built to a bespoke design will make a stay special, whatever the weather. Double doors open out onto beautiful views over surrounding paddocks, complete with equine neighbours, while the brass roll-top bath, lanterns and fairy light bring a sense of magical indulgence to these cosy cabins. Complete with central heating, customised kitchens, Freeview TV and linen and towels, it’s the closest thing you’ll find to a hotel in the great outdoors. www.pitchup.com

Hall Hills, Cumbria

The Folly at Halls Hills is the perfect place to hole up with someone special. A five star gold contemporary barn conversion tucked away in peaceful rural Cumbria with uninterrupted views across the open countryside, it’s ideal for couples that love the great outdoors as walking and cycling can be enjoyed from here. It’s also a great base for exploring The Lakes and Scottish Borders. www.premiercottages.co.uk

In a peaceful countryside setting close to the unspoilt beaches of Cardigan Bay, Ty’r Onnen Treehouse is a zero-carbon off-grid hideaway that’s perfect for an eco-conscious romantic getaway. Outside there’s a fire pit, swing seat and bbq, as well as a deck that wraps around the treehouse, ensuring beautiful views in all directions and uninterrupted views of the night sky. www.qualityunearthed.co.uk