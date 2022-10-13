Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's oat cookies
- Easy
- Makes 8 biscuits
Ingredients
- 125g Butter
- 50g Soft light brown sugar
- 125g Fine plain wholemeal flour
- 175g Porridge oats
- Pinch salt
Method
- STEP 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas 4 and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- STEP 2
Put the butter and brown sugar into a small saucepan over a low heat to melt the butter gently, stirring often. Take off the heat.
- STEP 3
Mix the flour, oats and salt and stir into the melted mixture. Take dessertspoonfuls of the mix and place in piles on the baking sheet, then use the back of the spoon to flatten each pile into a rough circle, no more than about 1cm deep.
- STEP 4
Bake in the oven for 10–12 minutes, until the cookies are turning golden at the edges. They will still be soft at this point: leave to cool completely and crisp up before removing from the tray. Store in an airtight container for up to a week. Serve with a mug of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, for dunking your cookies.