This is such a simple and rewarding little recipe – just right for when you get a hankering for something sweet to dip into a cup of tea. I have deliberately kept this batch small, so you don’t have a tinful of cookies sitting around! – Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

Customise this recipe by adding a sprinkle of raisins to make oat and raisin cookies, or try adding roasted hazelnuts and finely chopped stem ginger.

This is an extract from River Cottage Good Comfort: Best-Loved Favourites Made Better For You by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, with photography by Simon Wheeler.