Head deep into Goatchurch Cavern in the Mendips with historian and artist Amy Jeffs and Plodcast host Fergus to hear ancient tales, myths and legends as we enter the bowels of the earth. Amy's new book, Wild: Tales from Early Medieval Britain explores how our ancestors viewed nature and landscape through their stories, poetry and song. Listen on as ancient magic is conjured deep in the earth.

Advertisement

A huge thank you to Daniel Matthews from the Mendip Caving Group for leading the adventure.

This is episode 2 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Write to us:

Advertisement

Plodcast, Countryfile

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST