Podcast: Caving in the Mendips with storyteller Amy Jeffs
Hear tales of ancient times deep in a cavern in Somerset with historian, artist and storyteller Amy Jeffs in episode 3, season 15 of the Countryfile Plodcast
Head deep into Goatchurch Cavern in the Mendips with historian and artist Amy Jeffs and Plodcast host Fergus to hear ancient tales, myths and legends as we enter the bowels of the earth. Amy's new book, Wild: Tales from Early Medieval Britain explores how our ancestors viewed nature and landscape through their stories, poetry and song. Listen on as ancient magic is conjured deep in the earth.
A huge thank you to Daniel Matthews from the Mendip Caving Group for leading the adventure.
This is episode 2 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
