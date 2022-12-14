Podcast: How to take great outdoors photography
Outdoors photographer Dave Willis discusses what makes a great photograph, tips for improving your own shots of the countryside and how to make it as a professional photographer in the digital age. Episode 9 of season 2 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Dave Willis has been taking photos in the outdoors for more than 35 years. We caught up with him midway through a shoot high on a Lake District fell, discovering what makes a great photograph, tips for improving your own shots of the countryside and what it takes to become a professional photographer in the digital age.
