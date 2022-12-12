Britain's diverse scenery is captured through the eyes amateur and professional photographers in the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022. Here is is selection of winning shots from this year's competition as chosen by BBC Countryfile Magazine Art editor Tim Bates.

Advertisement

Founded by landscape photographer Charlie Waite, the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is now in its fifteenth year and is one of the UK’s most prestigious photography contests.

The winning and highly commended shots feature snowy hilltops, atmospheric skies, misty lakes, geometric farmland and jagged cityscapes and can be viewed in full in the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 book, but below you can see a selection from this year's competition.

Our photography section contains lots of useful tips for honing your photography skills. Whether you're after the best landscape photography locations or want to learn how to take great photos with your smartphone. Plus, see how to enter next year's Landscape Photographer of the year competition and BBC Countryfile Calendar photographic competition.

Showing item 1 of 12 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 15 by Ilex Press.

Hardback, £35

Advertisement

Discover all the winning and commended entries from the 15th anniversary edition of the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, in one breath-taking package. From rural countryside to striking urban cityscapes, discover the best of British landscapes from the latest Landscape Photographer of the Year awards.