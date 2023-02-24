Alpkit Sigma rain jacket: reviewed

Alpkit Sigma

This unpretentious but highly practical jacket from Peak District brand Alpkit is a decent performer in the hills, and it’s available for a pocket-pleasing price, too.

The three-layer construction is warm as well as being weatherproof and breathable, and it’s made from entirely recycled (and recyclable) single polymer material. The Sigma is sufficiently waterproof for most adventures, with a Hydrostatic Head of 15,000mm, but isn’t as stormproof as some pricier jackets.

The easily adjustable peaked hood has a single drawcord and toggle at the back, and with a high collar provides brilliant protection from all but the most vicious, sideways rain. There are two hand pockets, which aren’t as big as many others, but they do accommodate OS sheet maps. The cuffs can be tightened with Velcro and the hem has two toggles to keep the coat in place. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 400g

400g Fabric: 140gsm 50D, 100% recycled polyester ripstop

140gsm 50D, 100% recycled polyester ripstop Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with a rear adjustment toggle

Peaked, with a rear adjustment toggle Pockets: Two exterior hand pockets

Two exterior hand pockets Hydrostatic Head: 15,000mm

Also consider:

Montane Spirit Jacket

A waterproof 2.5-layer fabric, a great hood, map-sized pockets, a weight of less than 400g… plus refreshingly simple styling; the Montane Spirit has a lot going for it. It packs down brilliantly, meaning you can roll it up and stash it in your bag when the rain has subsided. It has a hydrostatic head rating of 28,000mm – which is more than some tent fly sheets, plus fully taped seams and an internal storm flap to really keep the rain out. A great mid-range option. Reviewed by Pay Kinsella

Sprayway Vihar waterproof jacket

Like the Alpkit Sigma, the Sprayway Vihar is not bling, and its no-frills styling won’t turn heads in country pubs. But it’s a solid performer with an effective Gore-Tex waterproof membrane and a decent hood – all for a pleasing price. It’s fully windproof and waterproof, and made from recycled materials so gets the thumbs up for its eco credentials. Reviewed by Rob Brock

Still searching for the perfect waterproof jacket?

