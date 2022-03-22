Craghoppers Kids’ Grayson Waterproof Jacket

This is an excellent coat for the mild bookends of winter. The lining is warm, the outer is breathable and durable – and kept my five-year-old son dry and snug during drizzle, short downpours and while splashing about in a New Forest stream.

This is a lightweight jacket, designed to be worn over warmer layers, and like many technical fabrics these days, is made from recycled plastic bottles. Unlike many fabrics however, it’s breathable – essential for little people running, climbing and splashing about. The butterscotch colour is lovely and looks natural and earthy – even more so towards the end of your walk, as it will retain every splash and smear until you next wash it. There are also bright red and navy blue options if this bothers you.

The fleece-lined hood is gently elasticated and warm around the ears. However it comes all the way up to my son’s nose when zipped up all the way, and he’s developed an annoying habit of chewing it. When open, it sits in the same position but either side of his nose, so it also gets a chew at those times, too. If you have a ‘chewy’ child, consider this when buying – or get crafty and modify it yourself with some little strips of Velcro underneath the shoulders to hold it in place. For most children, this won’t be a factor to think about.

Other great features include adjustable velcro cuffs to keep arms warm and dry, plus two large pockets at the front that are easy for little fingers to deal with and waterproofed – there’s no flap for the zip to get tangled up in. There’s a pull cord at the waist.

A lightweight, warm and durable coat that fits really well, and keeps kids well protected in milder conditions.

Facts at a glance:

Material: 100% recycled polyester. Aquadry Rain Defence with Hollowfibre fill and fleece lining.

2 x large front pockets, easy for little hands to open and close.

Available from:

Also consider:

Mountain Warehouse kids recycled water-resistant jacket

If you’re keen to stick to recycled materials when the weather gets warmer, consider this water-resistant jacket from Mountain Warehouse. It comes in a choice of two bright colour schemes aimed at boys and girls, without being too stereotyped either way. It’s cheap, so may not last as long as higher investment pieces, but is wind and water resistant (ie sprayed with a water resistant coating), comes with a fleece liner and has elasticated cuffs to help keep warmth and dryness in. The two front pockets aren’t zip-up, but are there for little hands to be slipped into when feeling the chill.

Dry Kids waterproof over trousers

Made from recycled bottles, these pull-up over-trousers are designed to go over your child’s clothes to keep little legs dry while out on wet, windy or muddy adventures. They come in a range of bright bold colours – including purple, which should appeal to fashion-conscious tweens who need convincing to be prised away from Minecraft. They have elasticated stirrups that hook under the welly to help keep splashing from puddles to a minimum, and come in sizes from 2-12 years. They’re roomy, have an elasticated waist and have heat-sealed seams to keep the water out – this isn’t always the case with waterproof trousers, although it definitely should be. A great design at an affordable price.

In the market for some kids waterproof trousers?