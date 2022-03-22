  1. Home
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Craghoppers Kids’ Grayson Waterproof Jacket

See how this waterproof jacket for children held up over the course of autumn and winter.

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Catalogue image of Grayson butterscotch colour kids coat

Published:

Our review

A great little coat for late autumn and early spring – perfect for action-packed walks.
Pros: Durable
Breathable
Warm
Attractive natural colourways
Wind and rain resistant
Cost
Cons: Needs regular washing, unless you don't mind smears
High collar is ripe for chewing

This is an excellent coat for the mild bookends of winter. The lining is warm, the outer is breathable and durable – and kept my five-year-old son dry and snug during drizzle, short downpours and while splashing about in a New Forest stream.

This is a lightweight jacket, designed to be worn over warmer layers, and like many technical fabrics these days, is made from recycled plastic bottles. Unlike many fabrics however, it’s breathable – essential for little people running, climbing and splashing about. The butterscotch colour is lovely and looks natural and earthy – even more so towards the end of your walk, as it will retain every splash and smear until you next wash it. There are also bright red and navy blue options if this bothers you.

The fleece-lined hood is gently elasticated and warm around the ears. However it comes all the way up to my son’s nose when zipped up all the way, and he’s developed an annoying habit of chewing it. When open, it sits in the same position but either side of his nose, so it also gets a chew at those times, too. If you have a ‘chewy’ child, consider this when buying – or get crafty and modify it yourself with some little strips of Velcro underneath the shoulders to hold it in place. For most children, this won’t be a factor to think about.

Other great features include adjustable velcro cuffs to keep arms warm and dry, plus two large pockets at the front that are easy for little fingers to deal with and waterproofed – there’s no flap for the zip to get tangled up in. There’s a pull cord at the waist.

A lightweight, warm and durable coat that fits really well, and keeps kids well protected in milder conditions.

Craghoppers Grayson coat is great for kids for the milder ends of winter.

Kitting out the kids? Don’t miss our tested review guides:

Kids_wellies_white_1200_800
Craghoppers Grayson coat offers good protection on exposed hills.

Facts at a glance:

  • Material: 100% recycled polyester. Aquadry Rain Defence with Hollowfibre fill and fleece lining.
  • Pockets: 2 x large front pockets, easy for little hands to open and close.

Available from:

Also consider:

Mountain Warehouse kids recycled water-resistant jacket

If you’re keen to stick to recycled materials when the weather gets warmer, consider this water-resistant jacket from Mountain Warehouse. It comes in a choice of two bright colour schemes aimed at boys and girls, without being too stereotyped either way. It’s cheap, so may not last as long as higher investment pieces, but is wind and water resistant (ie sprayed with a water resistant coating), comes with a fleece liner and has elasticated cuffs to help keep warmth and dryness in. The two front pockets aren’t zip-up, but are there for little hands to be slipped into when feeling the chill.

Dry Kids waterproof over trousers

Made from recycled bottles, these pull-up over-trousers are designed to go over your child’s clothes to keep little legs dry while out on wet, windy or muddy adventures. They come in a range of bright bold colours – including purple, which should appeal to fashion-conscious tweens who need convincing to be prised away from Minecraft. They have elasticated stirrups that hook under the welly to help keep splashing from puddles to a minimum, and come in sizes from 2-12 years. They’re roomy, have an elasticated waist and have heat-sealed seams to keep the water out – this isn’t always the case with waterproof trousers, although it definitely should be. A great design at an affordable price.

In the market for some kids waterproof trousers? Read our review feature to find out what we’ve tested and rated.

Authors

Tanya Jackson in red checked shirt and rucksack standing by a wall with a big smile

Tanya Jackson

acting group digital editor

Tanya Jackson is the acting group digital editor of countryfile.com and discoverwildlife.com. Her parents had a pet shop when she was growing up, so she learnt very young how intelligent rats are and why you don’t stick your hands near the beak of a cockatoo. She loves camping, hiking and watching the red kites soar over the Wiltshire hills.

Tags