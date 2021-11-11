Best kid’s wellies for rainy walks

Increasingly, we’re spending more time outdoors, both through social necessity and through needing to spend time out of the house. Rainy days should not mean cancelled plans though: armed with the right kids’ waterproof boots, there’s no reason not to get the whole family out for a walk.

We’ve road and track-tested a wide range of children’s wellington boots designed to keep little feet dry whether traipsing through shallow streams, squelching in muddy puddles and running through dewy grass. Of course, if you’re looking for a pair for yourself, check out our guide to the best wellington boots for grown-ups.

Here’s our pick of the best children’s wellies for rainy day adventures.

Best kids wellies for 2021/22

Kids Unisex ‘dull’ wellington boots

by Dunlop

In an age where kids’ wellies are becoming increasingly gimmicky in their aesthetic, leave it to a tyre company to stand apart in its simple, unchanged design. My sons are both on a pair of these classic Dunlop hand-me-downs, which have withstood heavy country wear for three solid years and remain solidly dependable. They’re a great height for active kids, coming further up the legs and offering good protection for splashing in streams. They may not be fleece lined, have novelty shark’s teeth on the side or come with a rain guard, but Dunlop wellies have stood the test of time and will probably still be standing for the next 100 years or so.

Reviewed by TJ

The National Trust Puddle Buster wellies

Frugi

• Buy now from Frugi (RRP from £28-30)

These charming and comfy wellington boots are made from natural rubber, so stand out in the market. Frugi is known for its ecological ethos and cheerful patterns that are loved by kids. My five-year-old son loved the hedgehog pattern and matching snuggly fleece liner (available separately), and commented on how grippy the boots were as he climbed a wet tree in our local meadow.

National Trust supporters will enjoy the fact the boots are from Frugi’s National Trust range, so you’ll be donating to the charity when you buy a pair.

Reviewed by TJ

Forest Leader fleece-lined wellies

Spotty Otter

My seven-year-old son found these wellies so warm and comfortable that he wore them as slippers around the house for the first week of ownership. They’re fleece-lined, and have a thick padded drawstring rain guard around the top to keep the rain out. Reflective strips are useful for walking along roads, and a thick base offer extra padding from cold and wet surfaces. They size a little big, so match with a thick pair of socks or welly liners.

Reviewed by TJ

Puddlestomper wellies

Muddy Puddles

• Buy now from Muddy Puddles (RRP from £25)

Available in three attractive patterns, these puddlestompers are both comfortable and sturdy. They are a good height, too, helping to avoid splashes over the top and allowing for some deeper wading, much to my son’s delight. The wellies accommodate wide feet with ease, and have soft padded insoles for extra comfort. The good-quality rubber ensures durability and long life – good for handing down to younger siblings – while the grippy soles protect children from slipping. There are also reflective strips at the back for luminosity on darker days.

Reviewed by MH

Plain Toddler Wellies

Mountain Warehouse

Buy now from Mountain Warehouse (RRP from £23.99)

It’s hard to find fault with this design. The boots are fleece-lined, giving an extra layer of warmth, and have a simple but effective rain guard that protects young feet from the tidal splashback from those irresistibly deep puddles. They come in a series of bright colours, including a cheerful sunny yellow – always helpful when arguing the case for leaving the house with young children.

Reviewed by TJ