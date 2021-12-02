Decathlon Waterproof Mountain Walking Jacket review

Affordability. Looks sleek – a good option for urban and country walks. Lightweight enough to be worn in the warmer months. Wide range of colour choices.

Pros: Affordability. Looks sleek – a good option for urban and country walks. Lightweight enough to be worn in the warmer months. Wide range of colour choices.

Stylish and compact design, suitable for active, year-round use. Good jacket for the price, but may be too lightweight for harsh winter weather.

Decathlon’s Waterproof Mountain Walking Jacket is a standard year-round option, especially if you looking to save a bit of money. At 538g, it’s light enough to use in spring and summer when bad weather strikes, and can be easily stowed away in your pack when not in use, but the jacket can be worn in the colder months – with a few caveats – particularly if you’re a fast mover on the trail. The simple, stylish design will appeal to urban dwellers, too.

The three-layer construction includes a waterproof membrane, which gives the jacket a good level of protection against the rain – though not as much as some of the other jackets on test. In really heavy downpours for longer than an hour, water begins to seep in around the neck. The hood is minimal in design and close-fitting, adjustable from the front and back with a semi-rigid visor, offering protection from the elements while allowing good movement and visibility. The cuffs can be tighten securely using adjustable straps, and there are drawcords at the jacket hem.

There is elastane in the fabric, which makes the jacket stretchy, meaning you can move quickly, freely and comfortably, and underarm vents offer a chance for quick cooling.

On cold days you’ll need to wear a couple of layers beneath this jacket. It’s quite a close fit so if you usually teeter between two sizes you may want to opt for the larger option.

There are two zipped pockets on the outside of the jacket. These are designed for hands but can also fit an OS Map – though it’s a bit of a squeeze and is difficult to access if you’re wearing a rucksack with a hip-belt. Two small pockets on the inside of the jacket are handy places for storing snacks, GPS devices and phones.

Waterproof Mountain Walking Jacket specifications

Weight : 538g (men’s large)

: 538g (men’s large) Material : three-layer design: The waterproof membrane is glued between the outer and inner fabric.

: three-layer design: The waterproof membrane is glued between the outer and inner fabric. Maker’s waterproof rating : waterproof membrane is a thin plastic film (polyurethane), 15,000 mm hydrostatic head

: waterproof membrane is a thin plastic film (polyurethane), 15,000 mm hydrostatic head Breathability/vents : 29cm underarm vents

: 29cm underarm vents Hood : Adjustable height with an elastic cord and tightening toggle. Integrated semi-rigid visor

: Adjustable height with an elastic cord and tightening toggle. Integrated semi-rigid visor Pockets : 2 zipped hand pockets, 1 zipped inside pocket, 1 inside pocket

: 2 zipped hand pockets, 1 zipped inside pocket, 1 inside pocket Sustainability: reduced the CO2 impact by 31% compared to the previous product

Available in a range of bold colours – from butterscotch to storm grey and blue.

The women’s version of the Waterproof Mountain Walking Jacket varies slightly to the men’s version, though maintains many of the same attributes, such as style, level of waterproofing and packability. It differs in cut and colour, pocket number and layout (it has more) and weight (425g, women’s medium).

Also consider

Decathlon Solognac Warm Short Wellies

These wallet-friendly wellies feature a removable fleece inner so warm that wearers can comfortably stand still for half an hour at -12°C, according to Decathlon. They are so well insulated they’d be too warm outside of the coldest months; and minus the inner they’d probably be too big.

The inner is integrated to the boot via a rather flimsy pull-loop; it’s essential for getting the boots on and off, but it soon came away in my hand as I pulled them on. Designed for fishing and frosty walks, these wellies are reasonably light and have decent grip, with soles studded with deep lugs.

They’re only available in black for men, women and children.