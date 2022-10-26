Hanwag Banks Low GTX walking shoe tested and reviewed

Some rubbing on outer toe area on both feet Limited choice of colours Lacked a bit of grip on wet, slimy rocks

Cons: Some rubbing on outer toe area on both feet Limited choice of colours Lacked a bit of grip on wet, slimy rocks

Pros: Very comfortable fit – tongue design and lacing are easy to adjust Completely waterproof and offer strong protection for the whole of the foot Superb cushioning over long walks High-quality construction and materials Solid, handsome design Comes in male and female version Designed to be resoled when needed

Designed to last a long time – and repairable – the Hanwag Banks Low GTX offers comfort and cushioning for long walks in spring, summer and autumn

Hanwag Banks Low GTX walking shoe review

– priced from £165.25 from Amazon.co.uk Buy women’s – priced from £165.25 from Amazon.co.uk

Hanwag is a brand perhaps unfamiliar in the UK but it is a well-established footwear company with centres in Germany and the Balkans, with over 100 years experience in designing durable, comfortable boots and shoes for all needs. All shoes are made in Europe – with materials manufactured in Europe, too.

The Banks Low GTX is designed for comfort. The cleverly designed Futura tongue is attached to the shoe on the outer side of the foot. Described by Hanwag as having a ‘bellows’ effect, it creates gives more flexibility and cushioning. It also makes this shoe easy to put on.

By combining a reinforced foam wedge with a high-quality insole and additional, soft heel reinforcement, the Banks Low offers particularly good cushioning – and I found no aches and pains even after a good 10-mile walk on varied terrain. There was some rubbing on the tops of my outer toes and there appears to be a small ridge at the toe end of the tongue.

The outsole is designed to be replaced if needed. I’ve found many walking shoes lack durability – or repairability – so this is important for those looking at a lasting investment. The outsole offers deep lugs and the only places they were not 100 per cent secure was on wet mossy or algae covered slabs.

This is a solid-looking, confidence-giving shoe with a muted selection of colours: dark grey with yellow details (‘Asphalt/yellow’), grey-black (‘Asphalt/Black’) and dark brown (‘Mocca/black’).

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £175

£175 Weight: 400g per shoe (men’s size 9)

400g per shoe (men’s size 9) Outsole: Hanwag Endurance Hike

Hanwag Endurance Hike Midsole: Polyurethane foam wedge

Polyurethane foam wedge Upper: Nubuck leather, suede, textile

Nubuck leather, suede, textile Waterproofing: Gore-Tex

Also consider…

Danner Trail 2650 Campo GTX Walking Shoe

A stylish, super-light and super-comfortable walking shoe that is flexible enough to fit snugly without any excess space inside the shoe. Thanks to the well cushioned EVA midsole, walking is comfortable and feet are thoroughly protected by the rubber toecap and the lightweight TPU shank. The outsole performed exceptionally well on wet and slippery surfaces.

The Gore-Tex Invisible Fit membrane is waterproof but breathable, and is bonded to a leather and textile upper with a high quality finish. After long hot walks, the shoe interior has no unpleasant smell.

A comfortable walking shoe that is so light you barely feel it – and with very smart looks – offering an extremely pleasant walking experience.

• Read our full length review of the Danner Trail 2650 Campo GTX Walking Shoe

Buy now for men for £275 from Amazon.co.uk

for £275 from Amazon.co.uk Buy now for women from £213 from Amazon.co.uk

Still looking?

Find the best shoe for you in our big walking shoe review feature.