Hanwag Banks Low GTX walking shoe tested and reviewed

Made in Europe from high-quality materials, the Hanwag Banks Low GTX walking shoe is designed for comfort over long distances

Our review

Designed to last a long time – and repairable – the Hanwag Banks Low GTX offers comfort and cushioning for long walks in spring, summer and autumn
Pros: Very comfortable fit – tongue design and lacing are easy to adjust
Completely waterproof and offer strong protection for the whole of the foot
Superb cushioning over long walks
High-quality construction and materials
Solid, handsome design
Comes in male and female version
Designed to be resoled when needed
Cons: Some rubbing on outer toe area on both feet
Limited choice of colours
Lacked a bit of grip on wet, slimy rocks

Hanwag Banks Low GTX walking shoe review

Hanwag is a brand perhaps unfamiliar in the UK but it is a well-established footwear company with centres in Germany and the Balkans, with over 100 years experience in designing durable, comfortable boots and shoes for all needs. All shoes are made in Europe – with materials manufactured in Europe, too.

The Banks Low GTX is designed for comfort. The cleverly designed Futura tongue is attached to the shoe on the outer side of the foot. Described by Hanwag as having a ‘bellows’ effect, it creates gives more flexibility and cushioning. It also makes this shoe easy to put on.

After several hours of walking in wet grass and light rain, the Hanwag Banks Low GTX walking shoes remained completely dry inside

By combining a reinforced foam wedge with a high-quality insole and additional, soft heel reinforcement, the Banks Low offers particularly good cushioning – and I found no aches and pains even after a good 10-mile walk on varied terrain. There was some rubbing on the tops of my outer toes and there appears to be a small ridge at the toe end of the tongue.

The outsole is designed to be replaced if needed. I’ve found many walking shoes lack durability – or repairability – so this is important for those looking at a lasting investment. The outsole offers deep lugs and the only places they were not 100 per cent secure was on wet mossy or algae covered slabs.

This is a solid-looking, confidence-giving shoe with a muted selection of colours: dark grey with yellow details (‘Asphalt/yellow’), grey-black (‘Asphalt/Black’) and dark brown (‘Mocca/black’).

Facts at a glance:

  • RRP: £175
  • Weight: 400g per shoe (men’s size 9)
  • Outsole: Hanwag Endurance Hike
  • Midsole: Polyurethane foam wedge
  • Upper: Nubuck leather, suede, textile
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex

