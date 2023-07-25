Red light performance, strong light performance, can be clipped instead of worn on head

Pros: Red light performance, strong light performance, can be clipped instead of worn on head

Well-suited for hiking, camping, and various outdoor activities, and reasonably suitable for certain work environments, this robust and accomplished head torch provides excellent lighting performance, though a few extra modes would be desirable considering its price.

LEDLenser MH4 Review

Basics

Twin brothers Rainer and Harald Opolka launched Ledlenser in their garage in 1994, and within five years they had sold more than €200 million worth of stock.

As well as that, they quickly defined themselves as experts in LED lighting, with the company now widely respected as a leader in its field.

Now, almost 30 years later we have the MH4 on test. The question is, does it demonstrate their expertise in a way that delivers for the consumer?

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

First impressions

The first thing to note is that in your hands, the MH4 feels reasonably lightweight, yet tough.

The band itself is comfortable enough and easy to adjust. At the front, there’s a frame of soft padding that sits against your forehead. Again, no issues here.

In addition to the band, the head torch also comes with a clip, which you can use to attach to your clothing or a bag if you’d rather mount the light elsewhere.

Brightness

In the highest of the two white light options you get very good performance.

The type of lighting can be tweaked by turning the ring around the light, switching between a spot light (which reaches quite some way – though the 180m quoted below might be a bit of a stretch) and a wider option.

In its wider guise, the MH4 gives you a good view of what lies on and around the path in front of you, but doesn’t flood your surroundings in the same was as, say, the Olight Perun 2 and Silva Terra Scout H does.

In its lower mode, you still get good illumination in the foreground, but the distance leaves a little to be desired, reaching between 20-30m.

Meanwhile, the red light performance is very good indeed, lighting up the path in front of you, and is among the best in test.

Lighting modes

There are three lighting modes available on the MH4, though the two white modes are adjustable, allowing you to turn it into a spot light or a wider beam. The modes are as follows:

Standard : 400 lumens, 180m distance, 4 hours burn time

: 400 lumens, 180m distance, 4 hours burn time Low power : 20 lumens, 40m distance, 35 hours burn time

: 20 lumens, 40m distance, 35 hours burn time Red continuous

Is it easy to use?

It is. There’s one button, which isn’t that large, but it sticks out enough to make pressing it an easy task, even with gloves on.

Single presses toggle between the two white modes, while holding the button down will turn on the red mode.

You can also change the white lights from a spot mode to more of a wide beam by twisting the plastic ring around the light itself, which is simple to do, though would be a tricky task in gloves.

Tilting the light isn’t particularly difficult and can be done with one hand.

Batteries

The MH4 uses a 14500 Li-ion rechargeable battery that takes the same form as a standard AA battery. This means you can choose to use a standard AA battery if you want to (or carry one as a back-up when in the dark).

Otherwise, charging is via a magnetic connection to a USB lead.

Resilience

The MH4 is made from hard plastics that feel as though they’ll stand the test of time.

It also has an IP54 rating, which is said to protect it against water projected in powerful spray. Essentially, it’ll be fine in rain!

Is it good value?

Although there’s a limited choice of modes, light performance is good, the band is comfortable and battery life is decent, too. Plus it offers versatility with the battery situation.

So on balance, it is reasonable value, but would feel much more so if it were around £15 cheaper.

Best used for…

This head torch would be well suited to hiking, camping or other outdoor activities. It’d also do a reasonable job for certain work environments.

Verdict

A very accomplished head torch that feels robust and offers great lighting performance. An extra couple of modes wouldn’t go amiss at this price, though.

Facts at a glance: LEDlenser MH4 Weight : 96g

: 96g Size : 7.5cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4.5cm (d)

: 7.5cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4.5cm (d) Waterproof rating : IP54

: IP54 Brightness rating in lumens : 400 lumens

: 400 lumens Lighting modes : 3

: 3 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : 14500 Li-ion rechargeable battery or a standard AA battery

: 14500 Li-ion rechargeable battery or a standard AA battery Battery life: 35 hours max

Also consider…

Lifesystems Intensity 280

For another versatile option at a cheaper price point, the Lifesystems Intensity 280 is a great choice. The Lifesystems Intensity 280 head torch, priced at £29.99, offers great value with decent red light performance, good white light distance, and battery life.

While comfort and flood lighting performance could be improved, it remains an attractive option for trips such as the Duke of Edinburgh, camping, and night-time walks where intense wide lighting is not essential.

Read our full review of the Lifesystems Intensity 280.

