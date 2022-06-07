Merrell Moab Speed x Sweaty Betty hiking shoe

The Merrell Moab Speed Gore Tex x Sweaty Betty hiking shoe is a lightweight version of the classic Moab, which (with various updates) has been a stalwart of the hiking scene for more than a decade. This version is the result of a collaboration between women’s sports clothing brand Sweaty Betty and Merrell.

The first thing you notice is how comfortable they are. They feature Merrell’s ‘FloatPro Foam’ midsole, which makes them cushioned and supportive with a 10mm drop – perfect for summer hikes when you want to feel a little more of the terrain under your feet than in the winter. The PU footbed is removable, on days when you want even less padding and a lighter trail feel – and more breathability, although they’re already well ventilated so you probably won’t need this.

The second thing you notice is how lightweight they are. Made using recycled materials (laces, mesh lining and footbed cover 100%; outer sole 30% recycled), Merrell has kept this shoe featherlight on feet.

Additionally, the Vibram EcoStep outer sole is fantastically grippy, with a 4mm lug that sheds without you noticing. Their traction on slippery surfaces such as loose dirt tracks and wet rocks, both of which I tried them on, is excellent. The rockplate – often a feature on trail running shoes, this is the extra layer between the mid-heel and toes – offers good protection on rougher tracks.

They’re breathable and waterproof, which you’d expect from a Gore Tex shoe. Get the fit right, and these shoes could possibly double up as trail running shoes.

My only criticism is that the colour schemes aren’t to my taste – the lighter colours make the mud stand out gloriously, but if you’re not fussed about that, these are excellent shoes for hiking in the summer.

Facts at a glance:

• RRP £125

• Weight: 645g per pair (women’s size 7)

• Outer: Vibram® EcoStep outsole (30% recycled)

• Midsole: FloatPro Foam

• Upper: Mesh and TPU upper, with Gore-Tex waterproof membrane

