Montane Spirit Jacket review

Montane Spirit Jacket, RRP £190

Boasting a high level of protection (with an impressive HH test rating of 28,000mm), the Spirit is a lightweight and reliably waterproof 2.5-layer jacket for sub alpine adventures.

It has an excellent Gore-Tex membrane, fully taped seams and an internal storm flap behind the full-zip fastening. It’s robust and very packable, making it ideal as a just-in-case garment when you’re hiking in unpredictable conditions. The stiff-peaked hood and high face cover is excellent in stormy weather, although the pull cords for the side adjustment toggles seem to be located inside the jacket, which makes it fiddly to tighten them when the zip is done up.

The two hand pockets are enormous – easily big enough to take sheet map – and they’re protected by strong YKK Aquaguard zips. The hem and cuffs are all easily adjustable, but there are no underarm zip vents

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 320-365g

320-365g Fabric: 75 Denier Gore-Tex Paclite (100% Polyester)

75 Denier Gore-Tex Paclite (100% Polyester) Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points

Peaked, with three adjustment points Pockets: Two hand pockets

Also consider… Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket, RRP £200

This beautiful-looking jacket performs handsomely in harshest of conditions. Engineered and trail tested in the Dolomites, it can hold its own when the going gets tough and the weather plays rough. With a massive hydrostatic head (HH) of 28,000mm, plus properly waterproof pockets and welded seams, this is a very waterproof jacket, made with 100% recycled fabric. It is also highly breathable. There are only two pockets, but they are huge – each easily large enough to swallow a map and much more. Zips are all robust and the insulated hood has a peak and is easy to adjust, with one toggle on the back, providing excellent face protection when pulled in tight.

And for more options…

