Outwell Dreamcatcher Single 10.0 CM camping mattress

Outwell Dreamcatcher Single 10.0cm

This self-inflating camping mattress from Danish camping experts Outwell is too heavy and bulky for backpack camping but is a full 10 cm deep and offers insulation levels high enough to easily take you into the winter camping realm. Packing small enough to fit into a car boot, it inflates to a comfortable size and feels sturdy and stable. This mat is also available in four alternative single and three double depths and sizes.

First impressions

This camping mattress feels bulky and heavy in packed form but with that comes a reassuring level of stability and insulation once it’s inflated. Inflation rates on self-inflating mats can change according to newness and how they have been stored. This mat has a neat two position valve, which allows for effective self-inflation and deflation as well as one-way mouth inflation. The valve has a push-fit cover and sits neatly in the side wall.

Despite its additional depth, and impression of bulk, this mat has quicker and fuller self-inflation than both Outwell’s Dreamboat 7.5cm and Vango’s Comfort Grande 7.5. After two minutes, we added just four additional breaths to bring it up to maximum depth. It does however require more pressure than the others to roll up again. After two rolls this mat can be further compressed by its two Velcro straps and fits neatly into its bag.

Is it comfortable?

The 10 cm depth of this camping mattress gives it a good level of comfort but not as much softness and give as the Dreamboat Single. Despite the depth it feels sturdy, and unlike some taller inflatable mats, doesn’t give you the feeling you might roll off. The fabric on this mat isn’t as gentle on the skin as the Dreamboat Single but it isn’t noisy or slippery. It might be a touch too firm for side sleepers or those with hip issues, but a softer sleep can easily be achieved with slightly less air.

This camping mattress really wins when it comes to combining winter level insulation with year-round comfort. With an impressive R-value of 6.7, it should help you sleep safely and warmly through frosty nights.

At a more competitive price than Outwell’s Dreamboat and Vango’s Comfort Grande, this camping mattress’s combination of warmth and comfortable depth makes it a tempting proposition, especially if you fancy stretching your camping season into the winter.

Value for money:

Great value for such a warm comfortable mat. We can see this one being popular.

Best used for:

Four-season camping from the car. If you’re looking to combine good comfort levels with the insulation levels required for winter camping, this would be a great option for you.

Facts at a glance – Outwell Dreamcatcher Single 10.0 CM: RRP : £89.99

: £89.99 Type : Self-inflating mat

: Self-inflating mat Inflation aid : No

: No Weight : 2,300 g

: 2,300 g Packed size : 67 cm x 17 cm

: 67 cm x 17 cm Inflated size : 63 cm x 195 cm

: 63 cm x 195 cm Depth : 10 cm

: 10 cm R-Value : 6.7

: 6.7 Materials: Top and bottom 75D polyester

