Camping kitchen units are a worthy upgrade for outdoor trips. Rather than circling around a couple of stoves, it gives you the opportunity to utilise your chef skills with a station to prepare and cook food.

They all usually have a standard set of features - worktops, storage compartments and a carry case - so the decision is mainly down to how much space you need. Larger units are ideal for families and big groups, particularly as they allow you to store more ingredients and gas.

As they need to be able to be folded away when transported, camping kitchen units generally have to balance sturdiness with a light weight. They can often be assembled quickly, and have surfaces designed for the different types of weather they're likely to be exposed to.

You could even use these units in your garden: pair one with a barbecue and you'll have a whole set up outside.

Here are our favourite camping kitchen units available in 2022.

Best camping kitchen units to buy in 2022

CamPart Travel Kitchen

Easy to assemble and easy to fold into a bag - this camping kitchen unit is ideal for keeping you prepared for the outdoors. The unit equips you with what you need for outdoor cooking, with a sink, a windshield-protected spot for a stove, and compartments to store all your essentials.

The unit has legs with adjustable heights, so you can have a balanced cooking station even on uneven ground. The aluminium frame should provide some well-needed support when out in the elements, and the back of the unit has a mesh fabric for better ventilation.

Outdoor Revolution Messina Multi Camp Kitchen Duo

The multi camp kitchen duo from Outdoor Revolution offers huge space and plenty of storage. Perfect for big trips, big groups and big meals, there are four surfaces and two sizeable storage compartments.

The frame is made using powder-coated steel and the storage compartments has doors with 600D PVC-coated fabric, so the unit should be a strong choice when exposed to the elements.

Buy now from Winfield Outdoors (£159.99).

TecTake Camping Kitchen

This camping kitchen unit is a bit larger than most, so you'll definitely have more than enough space for your outdoor cooking. With the right skills, the unit can be assembled in a matter of minutes - even with its impressive size. For the essentials, there are three separate storage compartments, all with roll-down doors to keep them out of sight.

Ideal for cooking, the surfaces are heat-resistant to handle stove flames. The kitchen unit's windbreak shields should help to keep those flames burning nicely, too, so you won't have to worry about your food taking longer than is necessary.

Buy now from Amazon (£98.99).

Folding Camping Kitchen Unit

Designed straight from Decathlon's camping team, this kitchen unit can be a helpful companion on your camping trips when cooking your favourite meals and storing all the essentials.

It's neatly compact while still providing plenty of space for any preparing, chopping and stove burning. It has windbreak shields to protect your flames and the storage compartments can be closed with see-through fabric doors.

Hi-Gear Elite Kitchen Unit

From camping manufacturer Hi-Gear, this compact kitchen unit should be a sturdy piece of equipment for your trips to the outdoors. It offers a pantry and a work surface for you to keep all your food and cooking tools in one place.

The pantry has two compartments with zipped mesh doors, one with shelves and one that's open, to provide plenty of space to store your stuff. The unit can be packed away into a carry bag that's included.

Buy now from GO Outdoors (£85.00).

Outwell Sudbury Kitchen Table

With an aluminium frame and a polyester fabric, this unit from camping experts Outwell has mesh ventilation and wind protection. It weighs just 7.6kg and has a maximum capacity of 30kg - more than enough to cook a family meal with.

A nifty feature of this unit is the kitchen roll holder on the side, allowing for much easier access. The zip-up compartment doors will help to protect the items from bugs and the weather.

Buy now from Camping World (£155.99).

Royal Compact Easy Up Kitchen Stand

For something a little smaller, this compact kitchen stand might be easier to manage. It still has enough space for what you need, without taking up too much space on the campsite.

It has one large storage compartment and three worktop surfaces for stove burning and food preparing.

