Whether you’ve had a quick swim on the beach, used your portable shower or been caught in an unexpected storm, getting soaked and feeling you can’t properly dry off can ruin the experience of any camping trip.

That’s why it’s essential to take a reliable towel with you, however in most cases a standard cotton option won't do the job. They can struggle to absorb the necessary amount of water, take too long to dry off and leave an unwelcome odour once they’re stuffed back in your backpack.

We’ve put together a list of options below that have been specifically made for repeated use, with some that include extra features like a hanging hook or carry case to make life easy on your next trip away.

Best camping towels to buy in 2022

Dock & Bay Beach Towel

This stylish set from Dock & Bay would make a colourful addition to your campsite with its variety of designs, while also doing the job of keeping you nice and dry.

Measuring 160cm x 90cm it's large enough to lay on if you want something softer than the ground to lounge on, and shouldn't accumulate any sand - simply give it a good shake when you're ready to pack it away.

It's made from 100% recycled materials so this is an eco-friendly option that should dry three times faster than your typical cotton alternative. It also comes with a travel bag to help you keep it compact in your backpack and separate from the rest of your gear.

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel

This multi-purpose towel would make the ideal companion on your next trip whatever the weather and whatever activities you have planned.

If you're caught in a storm this towel should quickly dry you off and return to its regular form just as swiftly thanks to the quick-drying microfiber material.

If you’re caught in a heatwave it’s also designed to wick sweat away to keep you feeling fresh without drying out your skin in the process.

Available in multiple colours it’s also nice and compact so won't take up too much space in your backpack.

Aquis Adventure Microfiber Sports Towel

Claiming to absorb up to four times its own weight in water, this slim towel would be especially ideal for coastal trips and visits to the beach as sand won't stick and cling to it either.

When unfolded it spans 73cm x 139 cm so there's plenty of coverage to dry you off and even lounge on, however it should also pack neatly away when you're done.

It's made from soft microfiber which means it should be easy on the skin and also dry very efficiently so you won't have to hang around before placing it back in your bag.

Seat to Summit Pocket Towel

This towel from Sea to Summit may be compact enough to fit in your pocket, but it's still capable of holding up to three times its own weight in water.

When not in use it's nice and lightweight and even comes with a handy case that is zippered to keep it secure, making it even easier to carry with you on your next trip.

It also has a hook so you can hang it up to help speed up the drying as well as make sure it's conveniently within reach whenever you need it.

Buy pocket towel now from Seat to Summit

Nabaiji Microfiber Towel

Available in a range of vibrant colours so there's little risk of losing it or leaving it behind on your next camping trip, this microfibre towel is ideal for drying you off and is also large enough to wrap yourself into for extra warmth and comfort.

It dries very quickly after use which means you can pack it away whenever you're ready to head off without any concerns the damp material will damage your other belongings.

It's also easy to store when not in use as it can be wrapped up and sealed with the elasticated tab which also doubles up as a loop so you can hang it up at your camp site.

Compact Travel Towel

Especially convenient to carry, this compact towel claims to be six times lighter than a standard towel and dries four times faster making it an ideal choice when you're likely to get regularly soaked.

Once unfolded it spans 120cm x 58cm but can be neatly rolled up thanks to the handy tab that will keep it tight and concealed.

It’s also available in both dark purple and teal so if you’re camping as a pair you can easily differentiate between the two.

Sea to Summit Tek Towel

Just because you're bracing yourself for the great outdoors doesn't mean you can't invite some luxury into your living conditions, which is why Sea to Summit have created their fluffy tek towel. Made from a blended microfibre material it should feel like a cosy terry cloth.

Designed to be super soft and comfortable it also has all the properties you'd expect from a camping towel like its quick drying material, a hang loop for keeping it off the ground and even a zippered pouch so you can store it safely and conveniently out of the way.

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel

Available in a vast array of colours that range from a subtle rose red or mint right to their more vibrant options including orange and purple, this multi-purpose camping towel should keep you dry on your next trip.

It even comes in a netted bag with a handle so can be hung up within reach on your camping site.

The towel is available in a selection of sizes, right from X small to XX large, with the larger towel including a zip pocket in the corner so you can safely store your phone, keys or other essentials while you're lounging at the beach.

Buy Rainleaf Microfiber Towel now from Amazon

Rumpl Everywhere Towel

This durable towel should fare well in most camping conditions as it claims to repel sand and stains, as well as pet hair and any lingering odour.

It should dry you especially quickly before drying itself off so it's ready to use again, and can be easily rolled up after use so won't take up much space on your campsite or in your rucksack either.

There's also a hidden loop which can be used to hang the towel up to keep it clean, or to make the drying process even quicker.

Eono Microfiber Towel

Made from a suede microfiber, this towel should be soft to the touch and capable of holding four times its own weight in water so you won't have to worry about getting soaked on your next outing.

It should also dry 10 times faster than a typical cotton towel so you can pack it away soon after you're done. It promises not to collect any unappealing damp smells so it shouldn't become a misery to carry around with you, and comes with a compact case so you can fold it neatly and securely away when you're done.

There are a range of sizes available and all towels bigger than the small option include a zip pocket in the corner ideal for keeping your valuables safe.