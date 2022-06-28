When it comes to keeping clean while camping, you might think you have to resort to a quick splash of water or a wipe with a damp cloth. But there’s now a variety of handy portable showers out there, so you can still enjoy a warm, relaxing wash when you’re away from home. They’re also great for cleaning your outdoor gear, doing the dishes and even washing pets.

Most camping showers have a black sac and a spray nozzle. You can either fill the pouch with hot water or leave it outside for a few hours to warm in the sun. While some camping showers are pressurised, others only work when hung above your head and come with a hook you can attach to nearby trees or other structures.

Other useful features of many camping showers include manual on/off nozzles and adjustable pressure controls to save water. Some models are even rechargeable, providing great water pressure and temperature indicators.

The best portable camping showers 2022

Dr. Prepare Camping Shower

A couple of clever features make this 15L camping shower one of the best you can buy. It has a small rechargeable air pump to keep the water pressurised - so you won’t have to worry about hanging the bag above your head and relying on gravity.

The spray nozzle comes with a 6.5ft hose to give you plenty of reach, as well as a useful control lever. You’ll have the option to turn the water flow on and off manually.

There’s even a rechargeable LED screen displaying the water pressure in real time.

When you’re done, just pack everything away in the zip-up storage pouch.

20L & 40L Solar Camping Showers

For a simple, affordable camping shower, you can’t go wrong with these ones. There are two different versions: choose between the 20L and the 40L, depending on the size of your group - or your preferred length of shower!

Both options are made from high-quality PVC to absorb heat and warm the water quickly.

There’s no pumping mechanism, so you’ll need to hang the shower above your head with the included hooks and rope. Either suspend them from a tree or use another fixture nearby and angle the spray nozzle over your head.

Nemo Helio Pressure Shower

On the premium end of the spectrum, we have this smart camping shower from Nemo. Thanks to its in-built foot pump, it can provide pressurised water from ground level – so you won't have to string it up from a nearby tree.

The main sac can hold up to 11L of water, which can deliver a pressurised seven-minute shower with the odd pump of the foot.

Another big plus point is the seven-foot hose, so you shouldn’t have any trouble pulling the nozzle above your head.

Hi-Gear Solar Shower

With a price tag under £10, the Hi-Gear solar camping shower is a budget-friendly option. The simple design includes a black PVC outer to absorb sunlight and heat up the water inside, as well as a basic shower head nozzle for angling the flow of water.

The sac holds 20L of water and can heat it up to 40°C within three hours on a sunny 21°C day.

This solar shower is a great choice if you want to save space in your pack, as its design is compact and lightweight.

Streetwize Porta Shower

As an electric camping shower, this model is a little different from the others on our list. You’ll need to connect it to a 12v power source like a car cigarette lighter, but the cable is 5m long to give you plenty of space.

This shower can offer adjustable water pressure and a useful on/off button, as well as a 2m hose for easy manoeuvrability. Plus, there’s a suction cup, hook and shower head bracket to secure the spray nozzle in one position.

Quechua Solar Camping Shower

Here’s another smart camping shower to take when you stay away from home. It comes with a pumping system, so you can leave the main water sac on the ground while you enjoy a pressurised shower.

There’s enough space to fit 10L of water inside, and there’s a wide opening at the top to make cleaning and topping up easy.

Handy added extras include the on/off button to control the water flow, and the useful storage bag and carry strap.

RISEPRO Solar Shower Bag

The Risepro may look a little different to many of the other solar camping showers on the market, but it has some impressive features. It’s made from non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials, reinforced with multiple layers to reduce the chance of leaks.

The smart PVC material can also heat water up to 45°C in three hours of sun. Just use the temperature indicator to check on progress.

Plus, there’s a useful front pocket to store your soaps and accessories while you shower.

Use the hard plastic strap to hang the pouch from trees or other hooks and switch between high and low water flow with the on/off switch.

