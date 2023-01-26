8 of the best food flasks for hiking, picnicking and commuting
In need of a new food flask? An insulated container makes it easy to enjoy meals, hot or cold, while out and about. We’ve listed some of the best food flasks for style and convenience, from market favourites to lesser-known brands.
Most of us have a drinks flask in the cupboard, ready for chilly walks, picnics and day trips, but you may never have considered adding a food flask to your collection.
With a wider mouth and slightly squatter design, insulated food flasks are ideal for transporting soup, pasta and other fresh dishes like fruit salad and yoghurt. They’ll keep your food hot or cold for hours, saving you the effort of assembling a camping stove on chilly hikes – or queuing for the microwave in the office.
We’ve scoured the internet to find the very best food flasks for style and convenience. Our list covers customer favourites from brands like Thermos and Chilly’s, as well as plenty of alternatives.
8 of the best food flasks to buy this year
Thermos Stainless King Food Flask
Key facts:
- Designed to keep food hot for nine hours, cold for 14 hours
- Lid doubles as a bowl
- Comes with folding spoon
This container from Thermos, probably the most famous flask brand of them all, has a chunky design and grippy casing, designed to use when you’re on the move or wearing winter gloves, while the selection of rich colourways like Forest Green and Midnight Blue add to the appeal.
Most importantly, Thermos says its food flask can keep your meal hot for nine hours or cold for 14.
Handy added extras include the insulated lid, which you can use as a separate bowl, and the folding spoon, which tucks neatly away when you’ve finished eating.
Chilly's Food Pot
Key facts:
- Designed to keep food hot and cold for four to six hours, depending on the size
- Stylish design with lots of size and colour choices
With a wide range of sleek and stylish products, Chilly’s has found a huge fan base since it was founded in 2010. The brand sells everything from insulated water bottles and coffee cups to food flasks, all available in a wide selection of colours and patterns.
You can buy Chilly’s Food Pot in various pastel tones, as well as black and stainless steel, so there should be a design to suit everyone.
Plus, it’s leak-proof and BPA-free.
Black & Blum Food Flask
Key facts:
- Designed to keep food hot for six hours, cold for eight hours
- Three colour options
- Comes with spoon
This food flask’s stainless steel construction and integrated wood fibre spoon makes it a real winner.
The cutlery is inspired by Asian soup spoons, and reaches down to the bottom of the canister, thanks to its flat profile. To help keep your food flask looking as good as new, the makers have included a handy machine-washable elastic strap for securing the spoon close to the flask.
Looking for an alternative to plastic containers? We also love the look of Black & Blum’s glass lunch pot, which you can put in the microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasher. It’s made with glass, steel and wood fibre to reduce plastic usage, and should last for many years.
Insulated Food Flask
Key facts:
- Designed to keep food hot for up to nine hours, cold for 16-24 hours
- Five colour options
- Comes with foldable spoon, strap and drawstring bag
- Includes downloadable recipes
If it’s extra features you’re after, you can’t go wrong with this insulated food flask. The design includes an air pressure release button, which should make the lid easier to open, as well as a non-slip silicone base and a drawstring storage bag. What’s more, the lid doubles as a bowl, and there’s a foldable spoon stowed away in the lid compartment, so there’s no need to bring crockery and cutlery with you.
Plus, unlike many of the other best food flasks on the market, this one comes with a downloadable e-book containing hot and cold recipes to try.
Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar
Key facts:
- Stylish design with lots of size and colour choices
- Dishwasher safe
The Oregon-based business Hydro Flask makes very smart insulated food canisters – some of the best out there when it comes to sleek styling and practical features.
This insulated food jar is made from stainless steel, finished with a dishwasher-safe powder coating to keep it looking smart for years to come. Plus, it’s free from harmful BPA and Phthalate.
Choose from a range of different sizes and colours.
Built 490ml Food Flask
Key facts:
- Designed to keep food hot for up to six hours, cold for up to 24 hours, frozen for up to four hours
- Grippy silicone outer
- Range of colour combinations
For year-round versatility, this may be one of the best food flasks you can buy. Not only should it keep food hot for up to six hours at a time, but it's designed to keep food frozen for up to four. That means you can think about taking ice cream and frozen yoghurt with you on short summer outings.
The silicone exterior is another big plus point in our eyes, giving the food flask plenty of grip and keeping it cool to the touch – even on hot days.
Pioneer Food Pod
Key facts:
- Designed to keeps food hot for up to six hours, cold for up to 24 hours
- Two sizes and range of colour options
If you’re looking for a simple, inexpensive food flask, try Pioneer’s Food Pod. It comes in two different size options (280ml and 400ml) and various colours, including white, black and red.
Pioneer says the container is 100% leak-proof, like all the best food flasks on the market, but it’s not dishwasher-safe, so make sure you wash it by hand to extend its lifespan.
Stanley Classic Legendary Food Jar
Key facts:
- Designed to keeps food hot or cold for seven hours
- Comes with integrated spork
Stanley is a well-known brand when it comes to drinks flasks, so it’s no surprise the accompanying food jar has made it onto our list. The robust-looking design makes it a sensible choice for hiking and camping, and the stainless steel construction can survive dishwasher cycles for easy cleaning when you get home.
The makers have also included a handy steel spork, which attaches to the side of the food flask, so you don’t have to bring your own cutlery for a quick meal on the go.
