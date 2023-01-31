Waterproof Gore-Tex fabrics are widely used in outdoor gear products – everything from jackets and gloves to footwear.

Advertisement

Of course, Gore-Tex not the only reliable waterproofing system out there. For example, jackets made with Paramo's Nikwax Analogy tend to perform extremely well in wet weather, and Columbia's OutDry fabric is breathable, highly waterproof and very light.

But Gore-Tex is widely preferred by many outdoor clothing brands. It's based on a membrane that blocks water droplets from entering, while allowing water vapour from your perspiring body to pass out, so it’s designed to be waterproof and breathable for maximum comfort.

You'll find Gore-Tex in many of the best waterproof jackets you can buy, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Gore-Tex jackets we’ve reviewed.

The best Gore-Tex jackets

Haglöfs Astral GTX Jacket

A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Verdict: A great jacket for high-energy activities, as well as multi-day walks during autumn and winter

The Haglöfs Astral GTX waterproof achieved one of the highest ratings we've given for a Gore-Tex jacket.

Our reviewer liked its loose mesh lining and underarm vents for extra breathability, and its six pockets with plenty of storage space. You get two zipped compartments with enough room to fit an OS map, as well as a pockets on the chest and arm, all of which are water-repellent. Plus, there’s an inner zip-up mesh section and an open-top mesh compartment.

It’s also easy to achieve a snug fit with the Astral GTX, thanks to the adjustable cuffs and the drawcords on the hood and at the waist. A reinforced hood peak helps protect your face further from wind and rain.

If we had to mention one negative feature, it would be the slightly fiddly main zip, which can be tricky to latch – especially when wearing gloves.

Read our full review of the Haglöfs Astral GTX jacket

Sprayway Vihar jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Verdict: Reliably waterproof and simple in look, plus it’s less expensive than many of the other best Gore-Tex jackets around

Sprayway’s Vihar is one of the best Gore-Tex jackets you can buy at the £100 mark. In fact, we think it outperforms some more expensive options on the market, as the Vihar kept our reviewer dry even in heavy rain.

More like this

It’s also a relatively sustainable option too; the shell is made from recycled polyester and its durable water repellent (DWR) finish doesn’t include harmful PFC chemicals.

We were impressed with the inner chest pocket, which has enough space to fit an OS map, and with the close-fitting hood, as it moves with your head when you turn.

We did find the external pockets slightly awkwardly angled – they make it a bit tricky to walk with your hands inside them - and we recommend sizing up if you want to leave enough room for winter layering underneath the jacket.

Read our full review of the Sprayway Vihar jacket

Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Verdict: A highly impressive jacket – great looks, impressive waterproofing and fantastic breathability

The stylish Puez Paclite has plenty of winning features, so it’s no wonder it made it onto our list of the best Gore-Tex jackets you can buy.

Not only is the Puez Paclite made with 100% recycled fabric, but it has an impressive hydrostatic head (HH) of 28,000mm and welded seams designed to keep you dry in the harshest of downpours. Even the pockets are fully waterproofed to keep your belongings dry.

Despite the waterproof outer – and a lack of vents – this jacket has a breathability test rating of over RET 6, removing moisture to keep you feeling comfortable, even during strenuous activity.

Two large map pockets, an adjustable hem and hook-and-loop cuffs add to the package.

Read our full review of the Salewa Puez GTX Paclite jacket

Haglöfs L.I.M ZT Trek GTX Pro Jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Verdict: A high-cost but durable high-performance jacket designed for activities like hiking, climbing and skiing in tough conditions

Haglöfs has used two different types of Gore-Tex in this hardy jacket: Gore-Tex Pro and Gore-Tex Pro Stretch. This delivers stretchy panels for ease of movement, but reinforced shoulder and back panels to give extra protection in those key areas.

The hood comes with three adjustment points to help you get a close fit, and our tester was particularly impressed with the comfortable fleece chin protection on the collar.

This jacket’s huge vents under each arm also set it apart from others we’ve tested. They come with double zips - perfect for quickly boosting air flow when you're on the move.

It's worth noting that the two zip-up chest pockets aren’t quite large enough to hold a map, and the jacket as a whole has generous sizing, so there’s room for a midlayer underneath.

Read our full review of the Haglöfs L.I.M ZT Trek GTX Pro jacket

Montane Pac Plus XT jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Verdict: A slim-fitting, durable jacket with a lightweight, recycled construction

Montane has taken its Pac Plus jacket (available for men and women) one step further in this XT version, adding a tougher face fabric but keeping its weight low, at under 400g.

It uses Gore-Tex’s Paclite Plus, a dual-layer fabric with impressive durability, and features recycled nylon for sustainability.

Our tester appreciated the helmet-compatible hood, which is adjustable and comes with a rigid peak for rain protection. We also rated the handy under-arm vents, allowing air flow when you get too warm.

As for storage, you get an external zip-up breast pocket, as well as two hip compartments, both large enough to fit an OS map inside.

This jacket is fairly form-fitting, so you may want to size up for more room.

Read our full review of the Montane Pac Plus XT jacket

Berghaus Cornice III Jacket

A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.

Verdict: A reliable and versatile waterproof featuring a useful rollaway hood

Berghaus’s Cornice III gives great defence against long periods of stormy weather, combining a waterproof Gore-Tex construction with long length and a high zip reaching all the way up to the nose.

It can keep you warm on chilly hikes and you can even add extra Berghaus midlayers underneath, attaching them with the handy internal zip. Plus, the high collar has a soft inner and provides plenty of insulation when the hood is packed away inside.

Other advantages include the adjustable drawcords at the hem and hips, and the chest pocket large enough to stow an OS map inside. We did find the main pockets at the hem slightly awkward, as they’re low enough to make you feel bottom-heavy when they’re full.

The fit is roomy, so size down if you prefer a closer cut.

Read our full review of the Berghaus Cornice III jacket

Adidas Terrex Techrock GTX Pro Jacket

A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.

Verdict: A trendy and eye-catching jacket with a slim fit and lightweight, waterproof construction

If you’re looking for a high-performance yet stylish option, try Adidas’s Terrex Techrock GTX Pro jacket. It combines great waterproofing (28,000mm rating) and impressive breathability with lightweight construction – it comes in at just 410g for a men’s medium.

The jacket has a relatively slim fit, and with the adjustable hem, hood and cuffs you can tailor it to fit you perfectly in stormy weather. The zip reaches up almost to your eyes, providing fantastic protection from the elements.

On testing, we were particularly impressed with the adjustable hem, which you can tighten at the lower back while keeping the higher front section unrestricted for ease of movement. In short, it’s ideal for demanding activities like hiking, climbing and skiing.

As for the downsides, the pockets could be a little larger to fit OS maps inside, and the slightly clunky zips can be tricky to use when your hands are cold.

Read our full review of the Adidas Terrex Techrock GTX Pro jacket

Kathmandu Aysen jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Verdict: A great choice for daytrips in unpredictable weather

With a waterproof rating of 28,000mm, Kathmandu’s Aysen jacket can provide great protection in rainy weather. It uses Gore-Tex Paclite Plus which should stop water seeping through when you’re carrying packs under 10kg in weight.

The Aysen has a good breathability rating of 9 RET, and underarm vents help reduce humidity inside the jacket for maximum comfort on demanding hikes.

You’ll get extra protection from the low hem, adjustable waist and robust hood, which has a well-designed peak and close-fitting form.

Plus, there’s plenty of space to store your belongings. Like many of the best Gore-Tex jackets, the Aysen has two compartments large enough to fit OS maps.

Read our full review of the Kathmandu Aysen jacket

Rab Infinity Microlight Down Jacket

A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Verdict: Warm and comfortable windproof down jacket, ideal for winter days and chilly walks throughout the year

Our tester was very impressed with the Infinity, an update on Rab’s classic Microlight jacket. It features one of Gore-Tex’s new fabrics, Infinium Windstopper – a breathable and windproof fabric. While this soft shell material is not fully waterproof, the down is treated with Nikwax hydrophobic coating to repel moisture – which preserves the loft of the down and keeps it insulating when moderately damp. You’ll need a fully waterproof overcoat to stay dry in a proper downpour though.

The down is recycled and has a fill power of 700 – cosy enough to keep most people pretty warm even when inactive at just above freezing point. The zoned micro and nano baffle design creates insulating pockets of down across the jacket, it holds warmth well. We found it performed impressively in temperatures of around 0°C, and let moisture escape to help regulate your temperature.

Other plus points include the adjustable hem and hood with a rigid peak, and the stuff sack for easy storage. There are zipped chest and hand pockets too, but none of them fit an OS map.

Read our full review of the Rab Infinity Microlight Down jacket

Advertisement

Still looking for the right waterproof jacket?

Then check out more of our reviews, all tested by experienced walkers...