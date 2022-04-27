Whether you're out for a casual dog walk, or bagging your first Munro, hiking sunglasses are a key piece of walking kit. Squinting your way up a hill is no fun, and of course it's important to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

It's worth thinking about your other outdoor pursuits of choice before purchasing a pair of hiking sunglasses as some of the designs listed below are suitable for snow sports and mountaineering. There's also comfort and protection levels to consider, and you'll find specific features such as polarised lenses, wind shields and grippy nose pads appearing in our roundup.

We've also included a couple of particularly fashionable options too, so you can look the part when you're enjoying a well-earned pint post walk.

Best hiking sunglasses for 2022

Julbo Shield Sunglasses

Julbo sunglasses are a popular choice for a range of outdoor sports. The Shield design's polarised lenses are designed to adapt to the lightness and darkness of your surroundings, so they're bound to come in useful for varying climates and activities. If you find yourself on bumpy terrain, whether on foot or mountain bike, you'll appreciate the non-slip curved arms and nose grip which should help create a stable and secure fit.

Make use of the removable side shield on a blustery hilltop and block out dust, insects and debris.

Oakley Split Shot Prizm Polarized Sunglasses

If you're happy to spend a little more for snazzy features, try these hiking sunglasses from reliable brand Oakley. Featuring the brand's Prizm lens technology which is designed to enhance the colour, clarity and contrast of your view, they're a solid choice for scenic treks. The glare reduction technology should also allow for a more comfortable, squint-free experience.

For extra security and more overall sun protection, high-wrap frames are the way to go. This face-hugging style of frame allows you to crack on with your activity - whether you're hiking, running or cycling - without worrying too much about distracting slippages.

A particularly nice touch is the sturdy, water resistant eyewear case which provides far more protection than a flimsy drawstring bag design. This should prevent your sunglasses from being sat on, or ending up cracked at the bottom of a heavy pack.

Quechua Hiking Sunglasses

You may want to opt for a more affordable option if you're fed up of losing expensive hiking sunglasses. Specifically designed for hiking, and offering category three protection (just one level below the darkest lens required for high altitude hiking), these sunglasses are sure to come in handy for those sunny lunch stops and steep inclines when you're battling strong sunlight.

There's a range of colours to choose from, but we're a fan of this cool blue design. Great for weight-conscious packers, they're impressively lightweight at just 26g.

Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses

Another option from Oakley, these hiking sunglasses offer a unique design. The lenses are larger than the frames, hence the XL name, in order to enhance coverage and protection, so don't think of the XL as a reference to size or fit. You can also benefit from Oakley's Unobtainium earsocks and nosepads designed for comfortable and secure wear in sweaty conditions.

Have fun personalising this pair, and choose your favourite frame colour and lens style (polarised and Prizm are both available). You can even select the colour of the small Oakley icon and decide between a number of carry pouch designs, so you should always be able to spot your sunglasses in a group!

Buy the Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses now from Oakley (RRP £149)

Smith Lowdown 2 Sunglasses

If you're looking for something a little less sporty in appearance - a pair of sunglasses you can wear on relaxing holidays and camping trips as well as hikes - this pair from Smiths are a nice choice. Take your pick of funky frame colours and lens designs, and enjoy the straightforward and stylish fit.

Functional as well as fashionable, these hiking sunglasses have a hydroleophobic water and oil proof coating to help prevent pesky smudges and streaks. Take them on a busy family holiday, and quickly and easily wipe away mucky fingerprint marks.

Sinner Oak Polarised Sunglasses

Not as flashy as some of the other designs in our list, but a good-looking pair of sunglasses ideal for sunny strolls and casual rambles. Featuring polarised lenses and promising a high impact resistance design, they should be able to withstand a few knocks and bumps.

They're on the more affordable end of the price scale, so they're a great pair to store in your glove compartment, ready for any spontaneous adventures.

Buy the Sinner Oak Polarised Sunglasses now from Cotswold Outdoor (RRP £35)

Sunski Treeline Sunglasses

These Sunski Treeline hiking sunglasses are packed with desirable features, and look pretty cool too. The rubber grippy nose bridge pads are there to keep them in place, and the sunglasses feature removable magnetic sun shields which you can pop on and off, depending on your surroundings.

Designed for high glare conditions, take them on your next snowboarding trip, winter mountaineering expedition or alpine climbing adventure.

As an added bonus, the frames are made from recycled materials.

Practical enough for the snow, but stylish enough to wear around town, so a nice balance.

Buy the Sunski Treeline Sunglasses now from Wildbounds (RRP £89)