Best reusable wrapping paper for gift giving in 2022

Wrapping presents and gifts for loved ones can be one of the best parts of the holiday season, however it can also be fraught with environmentally harmful materials as much of the paper and Sellotape is discarded and left to the landfill.

That’s why it’s a wise idea to invest in reusable wrapping paper, so you can celebrate with that special someone without worrying about any unnecessary damage being done to the planet.

From fabric wraps using the Japanese style of furoshiki to sustainably sourced beeswax covers, we’ve got plenty of suggestions below in our pick of the best reusable wrapping paper for an eco-friendly celebration.

Best reusable wrapping paper to buy in 2022

Alcoon multi-purpose beeswax wrapping paper

Made from a mix of cotton and beeswax that has been sustainably harvested, this eco-friendly wrapping paper not only comes from a reliable source, it can also be washed and used to re-wrap presents to ensure you're limiting any potential waste.

Thanks to the smart ingredients which also include jojoba oil and tree resin, these can be moulded into shape simply using the heat of your hands, and then gently washed with a mild soap under the cold tap so they're ready to be used again.

They should last around six months but this includes multiple wraps a week which means if you're simply using them for celebrations they're likely to last longer.

Reusable Fabric Gift Wrap Pack

This clever set of packaging does away with disposable elements like paper and Sellotape, and instead uses sheets of wrag wrap to cover the gift which is then bound with string and buttons.

Available in a selection of tones and patterns which include mixed raspberry and ocean blue, they can be used to wrap everything from boxes to bottles in an eco-friendly way.

Each set comes with three items which include a medium and a large sheet, and they're all easy to wash so you can keep them clean and continue to use them throughout various holidays and celebrations.

Reversible Crackle Wrap

Both sustainable and reusable, this set of eco-conscious covering from Wrag Wrap will create colourful packaging for many celebrations to come.

Made from a mix of recycled waste plastic, this responsibly sourced wrapping doesn't compromise on its appearance either, with a vivid Disco and Fine feathers dressing. There's a different pattern on each side for extra versatility and once the item has been received the packaging can be washed and reused.

No need for any cutting or stitching in order to seal the wrapping either, simply cover the items and use the accompanying wrap to tie it together in place.

Christmas Kraft Gift Bags with Handles

Just in time for Christmas, this varied selection of festive gift bags will allow you to conceal the presents and save the surprise without relying on wrapping paper that will simply be ripped and binned right after.

The bags have been made with durable paper so they should last multiple seasons, and there are 12 in total using four separate designs so there are plenty to give out to friends and family over the Christmas period.

Available in three sizes which cover small, medium and large, there's a great scope to find the ideal fit for your present list.

Organic Cotton Reusable Gift Wrap

Produce some festive flair without contributing to the landfill with these extra Christmassy organic gift wraps from Battle Green.

Made with a soft, reusable cotton, they feature a festive design on a standout red, bringing attention to the presents under the tree and your eco credentials.

They've even taken steps to ensure the packaging that delivers the wrapping is eco-conscious as well, doing away with plastic entirely and instead using recycled card and potato starch adhesive to keep it together.

Sunshine Nouveau Fabric Gift Wrap

Bring some vivid colour to your gift wrapping without resorting to plastic or paper, with these sunshine nouveau fabric wraps. Using the Furoshiki style of gift covering they're both colourful and considerate of the planet.

Perfect for any occasion, this is a bright but versatile design that would work well for everything from birthdays to anniversaries, and even as a unique style of Christmas wrapping.

Boasting a high quality material, they are also packaged in recycled paper to maximise their care for the environment with a fabric that promises to last a lifetime.

Pink Marble Fabric Flatwrap

Especially made for delicate presents in need of some gentle and sustainable wrapping to match, this colourful coverall will create a pleasant bundle when given to a friend or loved one.

It's been made from recycled materials which means it's a sensible and eco-friendly option, and can also be reused multiple times so you can continue to surprise the special people in your life.

