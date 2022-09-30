The best eco-friendly Christmas decorations for a sustainable season

As we all try harder to lessen our impact on the planet, making sure our Christmas decorations are sustainable and eco-friendly can go a long way. The festive season produces a lot of unbiodegradable waste, from glitter to plastic toys, so being more conscious with our choices can have a positive impact.

Some great alternatives to plastic decorations include wood, felt, ceramics, and plant-based materials, among other things. There's a whole world of sustainably sourced Christmas decorations out there, and you always have the option to buy the materials and make your own!

We've found our favourite festive decorations, that are wonderful for the home and for the planet.

Best eco-friendly Christmas decorations for 2022

Wooden Christmas Ornaments

Wooden, unfinished Christmas decorations are a good way to get the family together when decorating. They're a blank canvas for children and adults to paint and personalise, and the creations that are made can last in the family for years.

Getting the creativity flowing in the house can help children cultivate their craft and DIY skills. You can draw, write and scribble on both sides of these wooden ornaments that are polished and laser-cut. Plus, if you're an artsy or craft person, you can use these to make a thoughtful Christmas gift.

Personalised Reusable Christmas Table Gift Bag

To really personalise the gifts at the Christmas dinner table, these reusable gift bags can be customised to have each person's name on them. The bags can be reused year after year, and you can choose between four colours for the printing. Each bag comes with a paper hat, too.

Rosie the Robin

This needle-felted robin sat atop a holly branch would make an adorable addition to your home Christmas decorations. It's hand-crafted in Nepal using traditional needle and wet felting techniques.

Alternative Oak Christmas Tree

If you're looking for a Christmas tree that's a bit different to the traditional ones, this oak tree from Not On The High Street is a perfect alternative. The wooden arms can spin, allowing you to choose the tree's shape, and they're great for hanging decorations on.

Woodland Christmas Tree Decorations

Buy now from RSPB (£15.00)

To add a bit of nature to your Christmas decorating, these colourful hanging decorations depict festive illustrations of four woodland creatures. They're made from sustainably-sourced wood and each decoration is roughly 8cm in diameter.

Magical Reindeer Food

Glitter is one of the easiest ways to add a sparkling touch to your Christmas decorations, but it's also one of the most harmful for the planet. Packed full of microplastics and pigments that aren't biodegradable, they can be unsafe for the environment and our ecosystems.

This Christmas glitter is a safe alternative, made from coloured oats and biodegradable glitter made from plants. The Magical Reindeer Food can be great to use as a glittery display, and it's a fun activity for the children to leave it out for the reindeer before Christmas morning.

Pair of Holly Trees

Buy now from Gardening Express (£29.99)

Adorning your home with holly trees is a beautifully natural way to get festive. These trees, in their copper-effect planters, will continue to grow year after year along with the bright red berries.

Property at Night Traditional Advent Calendar

The traditional aesthetic of this National Trust advent calendar creates the feel of festive nostalgia, where each window opens to display a small Christmassy illustration. The setting is reminiscent of Cliveden House in Berkshire, with each window displaying a different festive image.

Ceramic Robin Christmas Decoration

Buy now from RSPB (£4.00)

Ideal for hanging on the tree or around the house, this ceramic robin decoration is wonderfully simple. It's hung with hessian rope, featuring a pair of robins and some foliage.

Victorian Christmas Eco Soya Candle

Hand made from 100% compostable plant materials, these festive candles are non-toxic, biodegradable and environmentally-friendly. The spiced scent includes ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and other spices, in a Christmassy red glass holder.

Holly and Mistletoe Bee Wreath

Hand crafted in Nepal using needle and wet felting techniques, this wreath features a festive bee surrounded by holly and mistletoe. Perfectly cute and Christmassy.

