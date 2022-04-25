Lightweight and easy to pack, a sleeping bag liner - or mummy liner - is a camping and multi-day hike essential. Whether you haven't seen a shower for days and want to protect your sleeping bag from sweat and dirt, or fancy a thin sleeping bag alternative for a warm and stuffy tent, a sleeping bag liner is sure to come in handy.

Investing in a sleeping bag liner is also an affordable and easy way to increase the lifespan of your sleeping bag, and considering how expensive they can be and how tricky they are to wash, this is well worth doing.

In our roundup of the best sleeping bag liners, we've included a range of materials - including silk and fleece - so there's something for all seasons and sleep preferences.

Best sleeping bag liners for 2022

Sea to Summit Extreme Thermolite

Claiming to increase the temperature by up to 15°C, this Sea to Summit sleeping bag liner is suited to those who enjoy camping all year round, whatever the weather. The Thermolite fabric provides extra insulation, and the drawstring closure lets you lock in the warmth. Pop it in your rucksack for off-season camping trips and frosty mountainous hikes.

The stretchy material is a nice touch as you shouldn't feel too restricted, and it comes in a convenient stuff pack for easy travel. The mummy shape design measures roughly 210 x 90cm.

Lifeventure Cotton Stretch Sleeping Bag Liner

Another stretchy option, ideal for restless sleepers! This cotton blend sleeping bag liner is an affordable choice, and thanks to the soft and breathable nature it should be nice and comfy too. We like the addition of the integral pillow sleeve. If you don't have the luxury of a pillow, stuff in a couple of t-shirts or a jumper for a soft cushion.

Rab Silk Liner-Traveller

Silk liners tend to be more expensive, but they're often a welcomed touch of luxurious comfort after a long day braving the elements. This Rab sleeping bag liner is pretty long at 225cm, so everyone in the household can get some use out of it - great for Duke of Edinburgh expeditions. It's easy to wash too, so you can save on washing your sleeping bag, whilst enjoying a fresh sleeping bag liner.

Microfibre Double Sleeping Bag Liner

If your idea of a romantic weekend away involves a tent, treat yourself to a double sleeping bag liner. Or if you're backpacking, and hopping from hostel to hostel, you might appreciate an extra layer for hygiene reasons.

This microfibre double sleeping bag liner comes in a drawstring bag, so you can clip it onto your rucksack for easy access if you're tight on space.

This style would work in a large sleeping bag too, so you don't have to be a sharer to benefit. It's great value considering there's room for two, and it measures 193 x 137cm.

Mountain Warehouse Polycotton Sleeping Bag Liner

A straightforward polycotton sleeping bag liner you can chuck in the washing machine. Rather than a more restrictive mummy shape, this Mountain Warehouse option offers an envelope design, so it's rectangular. Stretch out, and enjoy the extra leg room.

Therm-a-Rest Sleeping Bag Liner

Therm-a-Rest is a solid choice when it comes to comfortable outdoor sleeping gear. This lightweight mummy-style sleeping bag liner should provide extra warmth, 3°C to be precise.

You can pair this liner with the brand's quilts and other products, and there are sewn-in loops to help fit the matching gear together.

While a lot of sleeping bag liner designs function as sheets, this style has a three-quarter zip, so it's much more similar to a sleeping bag in design. It's washing-machine friendly too so you can easily spruce it up after a muddy festival, or soggy camping trip.

Eurohike Fleece Sleeping Bag Liner

For a cosy sleep on a budget, try this Eurohike fleece sleeping bag liner. With a draw cord fastener and a side zip entry, it's well-designed.

If you find fleecy material a bit too warm, you may prefer one of the silk or cotton options, but this sleeping bag liner could work well if you like something soft to snuggle into when you're far from your duvet!