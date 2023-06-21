As summer dwindles into autumn, Britain's larger deer species enter their breeding season. But it is not a peaceful or romantic affair. It's a time of staking claims, aggressive bellowing and tough physical wrestling matches – between the males at least. This is the BBC Countryfile Magazine guide to the autumn deer rut – just don't get too close.

Advertisement

What is the deer rut?

The deer rutting season is one of the great wildlife spectacles. This is the time that male deers, known as stags or bucks, fight over females by fighting with each other or rubbing their antlers on trees. They will also herd the female deer, known as a doe or a hind, together.

How long does the rutting season last?

In the UK the deer rutting season usually takes places in October and lasts between seven to ten days.

Best places to see the autumn deer rut in the UK

New Forest, Hampshire

All six of the UK’s deer species found in the wild have been spotted in the southern oasis of the New Forest. Be sure to catch the fearsome action this autumn, watching these great creatures lock antlers at renowned rutting grounds that date back as far as a century.

Roe deer doe standing in the middle of line in the wheat/ Credit: Getty

Lyme Park, Cheshire

The National Trust estate of Lyme Park is thronging with strutting deer fighting for domination within this ancient hunting park. With tree guards in place to protect the woods from being on the receiving end of their powerful antlers, these grounds are a perfect place to glimpse the rutting rivals.

A young male fallow deer in the grounds of Lyme Park in Cheshire/ Credit: Getty

Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway

Galloway is bursting with red deer, the largest of our UK species. Catch a sight of the roaring stags at the Red Deer Range. The visitor centres at Kirroughtree, Glentrool and Clatteringshaws will advise on the best and safest routes to follow.

Red deer stags can reach 150-200kg so clashes are fierce and dangerous. Occasionally, wounds caused by thrusting antlers can be fatal. / Credit: Getty

The Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire

North of the Chilterns, this parkland is washed with golden hues in autumn. Home to roaming herds of fallow deer, it has many trails and walks geared towards wildlife watching, and also a great visitor centre that runs early morning walks to catch the stags in rut.

More like this

The golden beech woods of the Ashridge Estate in the Chilterns throng with the bellows of rutting deer in October/Credit: Getty

Margam Park, Glamorgan

Red, fallow and the lesser known Pere David deer are the roaming residents of this parkland near Port Talbot. Deer herd tours ranging across the 500-acre grounds are available from local experts, offering a first-hand encounter.

Three female fallow deer pause briefly in the open before darting back into the trees of Margam Country Park, South Wales/Credit: Getty

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, North Yorkshire

You’re sure to see some elaborate displays of superiority occurring in this deer park where 500 roam wild, as crisp autumnal leaves crunch underfoot. There's a mapped deer walk for visitors to enjoy this impressive autumn spectacle.

A red deer stag assesses whether the hinds of his harem are ready to mate – at Studley Royal near Fountains Abbey/Credit: Getty

Eastern Moors, Peak District

The autumnal moorland may act as camouflage for the russet-coloured coats of the red deer, yet their rutting routine is hard to miss. Home to around 130 red deer, the exposed Peak District National Park is an ideal location for sighting stags in battle.

Despite the open landscape of the Peak District – such as here at Derwent Edge – the red deer inhabitants can be hard to spot/Credit: Getty

The Isle of Jura, Inner Hebrides

Anywhere in the Scottish Highlands makes for ideal viewing of the rut, but after visiting Jura since childhood I’m quite biased towards this particular island. With the population outnumbered 30 to 1 by their Red Deer co-habitants, an encounter with rutting stags is inevitable. Boasting stunning scenery and renowned local whiskey that is ideal for the dwindling temperatures, this is an excellent place to witness the autumn spectacle.

A lone red deer stag roams the vast trackless moors of the island of Jura in the Inner Hebrides/Credit: Getty Images

Minsmere, Suffolk

As the stags vie for supremacy, the RSPB reserve of Minsmere is offering a close-up view from one of their 4x4 safaris. This rutting ride (£155 per vehicle or £90 for members) provides the opportunity to get some impressive photos.

As the purple heather of late summer fades at Minsmere RSPB reserve near the Suffolk coast, the native red deer start to stir for the rut/Credit: Getty

Exmoor National Park, Somerset

If the Scottish highlands are a wee bit too remote for you, Britain has many other rutting regions to enjoy. Exmoor National Park is home to Red, Fallow and Roe Deer so is a great place to observe the rut in action. A host of luxury safaris are on offer, including a coastal drive to Devon’s most northerly point.

In late summer, such as here on Exmoor, groups of stags may be seen together, but within weeks they will have separated and become rivals for the affections of the hinds/Credit: Getty

Richmond Park, Greater London

The woods and grassland of Richmond Park in south west London hold up to 630 semi-wild red and fallow deer, which have been shaping the landscape here for almost 400 years. Though the animals are enclosed within this 1100 hectare park, they are free to roam and offer one of the easiest ways to experience the drama of the red deer rut if you live in southern or south-eastern England.

Advertisement

A red deer silhouetted against the early morning light in Richmond Park. Where else can you see such mighty wild(ish) mammals against the backdrop of the London skyline? /Credit: Getty

What to do if you encounter a deer?

It is important to always give deer a wide berth as they can be unpredictable when they feel threatened. Male deer can be aggressive during rutting season so never approach too closely while a female deer will be protective of her young. If you encounter a wild deer it is best to slowly back away.