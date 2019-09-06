Britain’s best autumn pub walks

Walks are made all the better with a midway break at a cosy country pub, especially in the autumn months.

We’ve gathered some of our favourite walks in the UK for experiencing autumn colour, from rusty-hued riverside rambles to brilliant beech woods, each starting, ending or pausing midway at a traditional country inn.

Enjoy the seasonal colours during your walk, followed by a hearty pub meal or local ale with our guide to the best autumnal pub walks in the UK.

Rydal and Grasmere, Cumbria

On this six-mile walk in Wordsworth country, the Lake District’s autumn hues rival those of New England. This six-mile route starts and finishes at Rydal, home to the Badge Bar – the perfect conclusion to a day on the trail.

Padley Gorge, Derbyshire

Enjoy an absorbing woodland amble en route to a striking post-industrial landscape veiled by Peak District trees, pausing midway along the route at the cosy Sir William inn.

Burnham Beeches, Buckinghamshire

Take a walk through the historic Burnham Beeches National Nature Reserve – one of the best examples of ancient woodland in Britain. The forest is best explored in the autumn months with a midway lunch stop at a traditional country pub – pick from the Blackwood Arms or the The Jolly Woodman.

Brockweir and Tintern, Monmouthshire

Climb high above the village of Tintern and its ancient ruined abbey through autumn woodland to a viewpoint wreathed in legend, then return to a cosy inn at Brockweir for a celebratory pub lunch.

Grizedale Forest, Cumbria

Find magical sculptures among the trees on this eight-walk through hilly Lake District forest. The Eagles Head offers hungry walkers a chance to refuel before continuing not he trail.

Church Stretton, Shropshire

History surrounds you in this ancient pocket of Shropshire, inhabited since Saxon times. Walk its age-old tracks, root around in its cavernous antiques market and end the day at a tradition country pub – why not try the Kings Arms or the Bucks Head.

Highmeadow Woods, Gloucestershire

Thread through the Forest of Dean’s autumnal trees, stopping off half way at the White Horse Inn, before winding back on a woodland path.

Monsal Dale, Derbyshire

Ramble the high tracks and waterside paths of Monsal Dale in the Peak District National Park. The walk starts and finishes on the edge of Little Longstone where autumn walkers can refuel with drinks and food at one of two delightful pubs – the Monsal Head Hotel or the Packhorse Inn.

Birks of Aberfeldy, Perthshire

Experience a jaw-dropping gorge path that inspired Scotland’s national bard, ending the walk at an Aberfeldy Pub.

Delamere Forest, Cheshire

Experience striking autumn contrasts on this gentle walk in Cheshire’s ancient green heart, stopping of for a half-way pint at The Carriers Inn.

Forge Valley Woods, North Yorkshire

The beautiful nautre reserve on the banks of the River Derwent in the North York Moors National Park was once home to iron smelting. Today it’s a peaceful spot – go quietly and you may see an otter or kingfisher on your way to East Ayton, where there are two country pubs – the Denison Arms and Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn.

Gosforth, Cumbria

The venerable Wasdale Head Inn, hidden within the valleys and mountains of the Lake District, has housed some of Britain’s best novelists and poets – find out what inspired these great writers with a five-mile walk.

Ratho, Edinburgh

The great thing about this pub walk is that you don’t need a map. Simply step put of the Bridge Inn pub door, cross the river on the old stone bridge and join the towpath. The canal stretches east to west and offers miles and miles of miles of trail. Autumn is a great season to visit, as the trees’ rusty leaves cast rippled reflections on the surface of the canal.