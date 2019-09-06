Britain’s best autumn pub walks
Head into the British countryside this autumn for a seasonal ramble through golden forests and woodlands, before dropping into a country pub for a well-earned meal.
Walks are made all the better with a midway break at a cosy country pub, especially in the autumn months.
We’ve gathered some of our favourite walks in the UK for experiencing autumn colour, from rusty-hued riverside rambles to brilliant beech woods, each starting, ending or pausing midway at a traditional country inn.
Enjoy the seasonal colours during your walk, followed by a hearty pub meal or local ale with our guide to the best autumnal pub walks in the UK.
Rydal and Grasmere, Cumbria
On this six-mile walk in Wordsworth country, the Lake District’s autumn hues rival those of New England. This six-mile route starts and finishes at Rydal, home to the Badge Bar – the perfect conclusion to a day on the trail.
View the route and map
Padley Gorge, Derbyshire
Enjoy an absorbing woodland amble en route to a striking post-industrial landscape veiled by Peak District trees, pausing midway along the route at the cosy Sir William inn.
View the route and map
Burnham Beeches, Buckinghamshire
Take a walk through the historic Burnham Beeches National Nature Reserve – one of the best examples of ancient woodland in Britain. The forest is best explored in the autumn months with a midway lunch stop at a traditional country pub – pick from the Blackwood Arms or the The Jolly Woodman.
View the route and map
Brockweir and Tintern, Monmouthshire
Climb high above the village of Tintern and its ancient ruined abbey through autumn woodland to a viewpoint wreathed in legend, then return to a cosy inn at Brockweir for a celebratory pub lunch.
View the route and map
Grizedale Forest, Cumbria
Find magical sculptures among the trees on this eight-walk through hilly Lake District forest. The Eagles Head offers hungry walkers a chance to refuel before continuing not he trail.
View the route and map
Church Stretton, Shropshire
History surrounds you in this ancient pocket of Shropshire, inhabited since Saxon times. Walk its age-old tracks, root around in its cavernous antiques market and end the day at a tradition country pub – why not try the Kings Arms or the Bucks Head.
View the route and map
Highmeadow Woods, Gloucestershire
Thread through the Forest of Dean’s autumnal trees, stopping off half way at the White Horse Inn, before winding back on a woodland path.
View the route and map
Monsal Dale, Derbyshire
Ramble the high tracks and waterside paths of Monsal Dale in the Peak District National Park. The walk starts and finishes on the edge of Little Longstone where autumn walkers can refuel with drinks and food at one of two delightful pubs – the Monsal Head Hotel or the Packhorse Inn.
View the map and route
Birks of Aberfeldy, Perthshire
Experience a jaw-dropping gorge path that inspired Scotland’s national bard, ending the walk at an Aberfeldy Pub.
View the route and map
Delamere Forest, Cheshire
Experience striking autumn contrasts on this gentle walk in Cheshire’s ancient green heart, stopping of for a half-way pint at The Carriers Inn.
View the route and map
Forge Valley Woods, North Yorkshire
The beautiful nautre reserve on the banks of the River Derwent in the North York Moors National Park was once home to iron smelting. Today it’s a peaceful spot – go quietly and you may see an otter or kingfisher on your way to East Ayton, where there are two country pubs – the Denison Arms and Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn.
View the route and map
Gosforth, Cumbria
The venerable Wasdale Head Inn, hidden within the valleys and mountains of the Lake District, has housed some of Britain’s best novelists and poets – find out what inspired these great writers with a five-mile walk.
View the route and map
Ratho, Edinburgh
The great thing about this pub walk is that you don’t need a map. Simply step put of the Bridge Inn pub door, cross the river on the old stone bridge and join the towpath. The canal stretches east to west and offers miles and miles of miles of trail. Autumn is a great season to visit, as the trees’ rusty leaves cast rippled reflections on the surface of the canal.