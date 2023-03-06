Listening to the song of the skylark is one of the great experiences of the British countryside. The complex symphony of trills, warblers and whistles raining from a spring sky has inspired poets, writers and musicians for generations.

Once incredibly common and widespread, the skylark is harder to find these days. But meadows, open farmland, moorland and coastal grasslands still offer good habitat so listen out on any country walk between February and July and you might get lucky.

Skylarks tend to be one of the first songbirds to sing during the dawn chorus, so your best chance of hearing a skylark is very early morning. Here a selection of the best places to see and hear skylarks in the UK countryside near you. Learn more about the skylark in our expert guide, plus other wonderful British songbirds.

Where to see skylarks in the UK

Peak District

Cycling along the Tissington Trail cycleway, you'll pass lovely meadows where skylarks nest. @Getty

While the trains have long fallen into silence, it’s not hard to imagine a bygone age of rail travel while cycling the route of the dismantled track – the Tissington trail. You'll pass lovely woodland but also open Peak District meadows where skylarks thrive.

Cycle along the Tissington Trail under skylarks along the old railway line

North Norfolk Coast

Holkham comprises woodland, dunes and coastal grasslands – with skylarks singing above. @Getty

Above the wet fields between Holkham and Burnham Overy, the larks start singing before the pink-footed geese head off for their Arctic summers.

Enjoy a walk along coast and inland coastal meadows where larks are plentiful

Exmoor, Somerset



As you walk up to the peak of Dunkery Hill, the tallest hill in Somerset, you'll be serenaded by skylarks, which love the open moorland. @Getty

Around Dunkery Beacon the larks fly up above the brown heather and drift over the deep cut and dark green oak wood coombes at East Water and Horner Water.

Follow our walking route to Dunkery Beacon for the perfect taste of Exmoor

Lizard Peninsular, Cornwall

Walking the coast path around the Lizard Point and you'll be blessed with birdsong and wildflowers. @Getty

Larks love the short-grass of the cliff-tops and the fields around Lizard Point. England’s only choughs are here, too.

Enjoy our guide to the Lizard Peninsular and its wildlife treasures

North and South Uist, Outer Hebrides

Erisksay island, located at the southern tip of South Uist in the Outer Hebrides. Machair, Gaelic for a fertile, often sandy, sometimes farmed or grazed coastal plain is perfect for skylarks. @Getty

The machair grasslands on the Atlantic coast hum with breeding waders and are dotted with rare flowers in spring and summer.

See our guide to the best wildlife locations in the Outer Hebrides

Brecon Beacons, Wales

The summit of Sugar Loaf mountain, at sunrise. Good numbers of skylarks can be found on the slopes and foothills of this popular peak.

On a bright spring day you can walk for 10 miles from hilltop to hilltop and never be without a skylark guide.

Find the best routes with our guide to walking in the Brecon Beacons.

Beachy Head and Seven Sisters, Sussex

Belle Tout lighthouse and Beachy Head – the clifftop grassland is good for butterflies and birds such as skylarks. @Getty

Watch larks fly up from the grass and so high they must almost be able to see Paris.

Enjoy our mapped walk of these famous cliffs.

Chilterns, Buckinghamshire

Skylarks nest in the crops at Studham Common, Bedfordshire.

At Studham Common, five miles from Luton, there are summer orchids in the grass and red kites jostling overhead with the larks.

The Ridgeway, Wiltshire/Berkshire/Oxfordshire

Wayland Smithy on The Ridgeway in Oxfordshire at sunset. @Getty

This ancient long distance path takes you through arable landscapes and prehistoric sites that are still home to dense populations of skylarks. Expect big skies raining with lark song.

This walk in Oxfordshire showcases some of the best of the Ridgeway and its wildlife.