Where to see and hear skylarks
Skylarks are vocal songbirds and in recent years, the British population has crashed, but they are still widespread. Here is a selection of the best places you can see skylarks in the UK.
Listening to the song of the skylark is one of the great experiences of the British countryside. The complex symphony of trills, warblers and whistles raining from a spring sky has inspired poets, writers and musicians for generations.
Once incredibly common and widespread, the skylark is harder to find these days. But meadows, open farmland, moorland and coastal grasslands still offer good habitat so listen out on any country walk between February and July and you might get lucky.
Skylarks tend to be one of the first songbirds to sing during the dawn chorus, so your best chance of hearing a skylark is very early morning. Here a selection of the best places to see and hear skylarks in the UK countryside near you. Learn more about the skylark in our expert guide, plus other wonderful British songbirds.
Where to see skylarks in the UK
Peak District
While the trains have long fallen into silence, it’s not hard to imagine a bygone age of rail travel while cycling the route of the dismantled track – the Tissington trail. You'll pass lovely woodland but also open Peak District meadows where skylarks thrive.
Cycle along the Tissington Trail under skylarks along the old railway line
North Norfolk Coast
Above the wet fields between Holkham and Burnham Overy, the larks start singing before the pink-footed geese head off for their Arctic summers.
Enjoy a walk along coast and inland coastal meadows where larks are plentiful
Exmoor, Somerset
Around Dunkery Beacon the larks fly up above the brown heather and drift over the deep cut and dark green oak wood coombes at East Water and Horner Water.
Follow our walking route to Dunkery Beacon for the perfect taste of Exmoor
Lizard Peninsular, Cornwall
Larks love the short-grass of the cliff-tops and the fields around Lizard Point. England’s only choughs are here, too.
Enjoy our guide to the Lizard Peninsular and its wildlife treasures
North and South Uist, Outer Hebrides
The machair grasslands on the Atlantic coast hum with breeding waders and are dotted with rare flowers in spring and summer.
See our guide to the best wildlife locations in the Outer Hebrides
Brecon Beacons, Wales
On a bright spring day you can walk for 10 miles from hilltop to hilltop and never be without a skylark guide.
Find the best routes with our guide to walking in the Brecon Beacons.
Beachy Head and Seven Sisters, Sussex
Watch larks fly up from the grass and so high they must almost be able to see Paris.
Enjoy our mapped walk of these famous cliffs.
Chilterns, Buckinghamshire
At Studham Common, five miles from Luton, there are summer orchids in the grass and red kites jostling overhead with the larks.
The Ridgeway, Wiltshire/Berkshire/Oxfordshire
This ancient long distance path takes you through arable landscapes and prehistoric sites that are still home to dense populations of skylarks. Expect big skies raining with lark song.
This walk in Oxfordshire showcases some of the best of the Ridgeway and its wildlife.
