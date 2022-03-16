Guide to Britain’s crab species: how to identify and where to find

These characterful crustaceans are a highlight of any rock pooling expedition. They’re well-camouflaged and expert at hiding under rocks or in the smallest crevices, but can be tempted out with bait – ham or uncooked bacon works a treat.

Here is our expert guide to common crab species found in the UK, including how to identify and where to find them.

Common crab species

1 Hermit crab

This soft-bodied crab lives in an empty spiral shell, moving up sizes as it grows. When inside, its right pincer seals the entrance. Common in rock pools.

A Hermit crab, Pagurus bernhardus

2 Common (shore) crab

Our most abundant crab, found on all coasts. The shell has a jagged front edge with tooth-like projections. Colour varies, but often dark green.

3 Broad-Clawed Porcelain crab

Hard to find as it’s tiny (up to 1.5cm) and clings under rocks. Downy haired with wide flattened claws, it lives low down the shore, so search at low tide.

4 Velvet swimming crab

Bright red eyes give this its other name of devil crab. Hiding under rocks low on sheltered coasts, it’s feisty, snapping with claws if threatened.

5 Edible crab

A seafood shack staple, this red-brown crab can grow 25cm wide (the largest ones live in deep water). Its crimped edge shell is like a Cornish pasty.

6 Common spider crab

A big, spiny species with spindly legs and impressive pincers up to 45cm long. Commonest offshore but in summer moves into shallower water.