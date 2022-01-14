British seashell guide: how to identify and where to find

Take a closer look next time you’re walking along the seashore and you may be surprised about what you find – a pointy top shell, a colourful periwinkle or a spired whelk.

Advertisement

Each species in our ID guide has specific patterns and markings, and varies in shape and size, offering clues about the animals’ evolution and their day-to-day lives.

Our guide on how to identify the most common seashells found along the British coastline and best places to find them.

1 Auger shell

Tall, spindly cone up to 3cm long. Common anywhere with muddy sediments except for the south-east coast of England.

Related articles Britain’s best beaches

Freediving and foraging on the Cornish coast

Coastal flowers guide: how to identify



2 Baltic tellin

Plump, almost circular shell, 2.5cm in length. Can be pink, yellow, purple and white. Common in estuaries except in the south.



3 Banded wedge shell

Wedge-shaped shell up to 4cm long in shiny white, yellow-purple or brown. Common on all coasts.

How to go rockpooling Rockpooling is a traditional summertime seaside activity, but you can explore the hidden world of the sea’s fascinating creatures at anytime of the year. Our expert rockpooling guide offers tips on the best places to go, essential equipment and how to get started.

4 Blunt gaper

Large shell up to 7.5cm long. Colours range from white to dark-brown. Common on sandy, muddy or stony shores.



5 Common cockle

Fan-shaped shell with radiating ribs up to 5cm across. Widely distributed in estuaries and sandy bays – up to 10,000 per m².



6 Common limpet

Familiar conical shell in grey or white with radiating ridges up to 6cm high. Found on rocky shores.



7 Common oyster

Oval or pear-shaped shell up to 11cm across. The two halves of shell are very different – one smooth and flat, the other rough and concave. Widely distributed but less common on east coast.

Britain’s best coastal caves, arches and stacks Along the British coastline you will find a range of dramatic rock formations which range from hidden caves, arches and stacks. Our guide to the most spectacular coastal caves, arches and stacks along the British coast.

8 Common periwinkle

Black or grey conical shell up to 5cm in height. Found everywhere, particularly rocky coasts.



9 Common piddock

Large, brittle shell up to 12cm long with ridges and radiating lines. Dull-white or grey in colour. Largely found on southern shores.



10 Common Razor clam

Unmistakable slender shell up to 25cm long – very common on sandy bays and estuaries. Often washed up in vast numbers after storms.



11 Common whelk

Yellow-brown spiralling shell up to 10cm high and 6cm wide. Very common. Mobile, the common whelk preys on small bivalves.

Britain’s best seal watching spots and how to avoid disturbing the colony Spotting a seal colony is one of Britain’s great wildlife spectacles. Our guide explains how to spot seals without disturbing the colony, the best seal watching spots in the UK, plus how to identify harbour seals and grey seals.

12 Dog whelk

Spired, up to 6cm long, in cream, yellow or grey. Common on all rocky coasts where it feeds on mussels and barnacles.



13 Flat periwinkle

Small, vari-coloured whorled shell up to 1.5cm – from olive-green to brown, red and yellow. Common wherever kelp occurs.



14 Grey top shell

Small whorled shell, 1.7cm across. Grey or light-yellow with brown or purple streaks. Common on all coasts.



15 Mussel

Purple or blue shell, 5-10cm long when adult. Very common on all coasts on intertidal rocks.



16 Necklace shell

A smooth, golden-brown whorled seashell up to 3cm high. Common on sandy shores.



17 Painted top shell

Conical violet/pink and brown streaked shell, up to 3cm high. Very common on seaweed-covered rocky shores.

Guide to Britain’s dolphins, porpoise and whales: how to identify and best places to to see Learn all about Britain’s dolphins, porpoise and whales – including identification, the best places to see them and boat excursions – with our guide to the UK’s most common cetacean species.

18 Slipper limpet

Oval shell up to 5cm long with a large opening underneath, up to half the length of the body. Mostly found on the coasts of southern Britain.



19 Thick top shell

Turban-like spire up to 3cm in height in green, grey or black. Extremely common on the rocky shores of south-west England and Wales.



20 Thin tellin

Brittle, flattened shell up to 3cm long in shades of pink and yellow. Common on sandy shores.

Advertisement

Illustrations ©Chris Shields