The best ladybird houses for your garden

Adding a ladybird house to your outdoor space is a lovely way to provide a safe ladybird hibernation spot, and encourage wildlife and insects in general.

While ladybirds are well-loved for their striking appearance, they’re also helpful gardeners as they’re natural predators. They feed on aphids – tiny sap-sucking insects which can affect the growth and health of your plants – so they’re an effective and harmless form of pest control. They hibernate over the winter, and tend to look for sheltered cracks and crevices, so make sure your house is up and ready for the colder months.

Ladybird houses look really sweet and they’re a great way to encourage children who are keen to help out in the garden, and learn more about nature.

In our list of the best ladybird houses, you’ll find range of stylish insect hotels, build-your-own kits and interactive options for curious kids.

Love a bit of garden DIY? You can also how to make your own bug hotel – a great holiday activity for budding naturalists!

Best ladybird houses for 2022

Wildlife World Ladybird Tower

This ladybird house has a rustic and unpolished appearance so it would look charming in a lively garden filled with wildflowers. There are holes in the main compartment so ladybirds can seek shelter, and enter the log’s central core. It features an apex roof and the decorative ladybirds are a nice touch kids are likely to appreciate.

It’s made from timber, and comes with a stake, so it’s easy to set up. You could place this ladybird tower on your lawn, or nestle it among your garden’s sheltered flower beds.

Wooden Insect Hotel

If you’re after a general insect house that’s suitable for bees and other small insects as well as ladybirds, there are a range of insect hotels around. This choice is particularly pretty and it’s made from FSC certified wood. It’s handmade, so it would make a thoughtful gift for a nature-loving friend. It’s a neat size too, measuring just 18.8 x 14.5 x 32.5cm.

There’s an overhanging roof to help keep the hotel guests sheltered, and this should help protect the house too so you can use it for longer.

Make Your Own Insect House

Surprise your family with this ‘gift in a tin’ build-your-own ladybird house. The kit arrives flat-packed, so it’s a great option if you’re in need of a school holiday or weekend project to keep kids entertained. It’s got everything you need including glue, bamboo tubes and little ladybird accessories.

Once built, you can attach it to a wall or tree, or just prop it up and have it freestanding. Make use of the handy tin too, and fill it with seeds, or any gardening bits and pieces you’re fed up of misplacing!

Wildlife World Ladybird Lodge

This ladybird house is made from FSC-certified timber, and it’s pretty cute with its red roof and neat ladybird design. It features a hinged roof so you can fill it with your own garden materials such as twigs, bark and straw for a cosy and sheltered environment.

There are bamboo tubes for overwintering ladybirds, and there’s even a little window at the side that lets you peek inside. It’s a well thought-out design. It’s also great for solitary bees such as mason and leafcutter bees, so you can fill your garden with buzzing pollinators.

National Trust Insect Tower

If you’re looking for a more grand insect tower, this National Trust design is 65cm in height. There are different floors for a range of garden species. The tubes are an ideal location for solitary bees looking to lay their eggs and the vertical slots should encourage butterflies. Ladybirds and lacewings are likely to find a suitable refuge spot too, so it’s a nice choice for a highly populated garden.

Duo-Insect and Ladybird House

This is a similar style, but it’s roughly half the size. The bottom half of the house is ideally suited to hibernating ladybirds in the chilly months. It’s a no-fuss, straightforward design and we like the fetching green roof. If possible, place in a sheltered spot that the gets morning sun.

National Trust Hexagon Insect House

If you don’t have a garden, you can place this delightful hexagon insect house on your balcony next to your plants and enjoy the wildlife. You can also hang it on a nail, and it’s best to keep it no higher than two metres from the ground.